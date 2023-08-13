Fire crews battle blaze at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Fire crews were called to Camperdown Park in Dundee after a “quantity of rubbish” went up in flames.

One appliance was sent from Macalpine Road station at about 2pm on Sunday.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for around one hour, leaving the scene shortly after 3pm.

One nearby resident reported hearing “bangs” before looking out of his bedroom window and seeing plumes of dark smoke rising from the park.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Dundee fire crew sent to Camperdown Park fire

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a quantity of rubbish on fire at Camperdown Park at 2.13pm.

“We sent one appliance from Macalpine road.

“They left the scene at 3.15pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.