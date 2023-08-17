Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry

The RNLI was called into action less than an hour after taking part in a major training exercise.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue stricken vessel
Broughty Ferry lifeboat went to the aid of the missing boat. Image: Dave Hewitt

A boat was rescued after going missing for several hours during a journey to Broughty Ferry.

The RNLI was called into action just before 9.30pm on Wednesday after the vessel was reported overdue from its planned arrival in the Ferry.

The boat, with two people on board, was found at the mouth of the Tay with mechanical trouble and towed to safety.

There were no casualties.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat rescue in the Tay
The lifeboat crew during the rescue mission. Image: Dave Hewitt

The alarm was raised about 40 minutes after the Broughty Ferry crew had taken part in a major training exercise on the Tay.

The crew were still at the lifeboat station when the alarm was raised.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry lifeboat said: “At 9.26pm, around 40 minutes after the emergency exercise ended, Broughty Ferry RNLI was contacted by HM Coastguard.

Boat last seen passing Arbroath three hours earlier

“A boat with two people on board, which was travelling from Peterhead to Broughty Ferry, had failed to arrive at its destination.

“It was last seen passing Arbroath three hours earlier.

“The coastguard requested that the Broughty Ferry crews search an area between Broughty Ferry and Carnoustie.

“Arbroath RNLI had simultaneously been tasked to join the same search between Arbroath and Carnoustie.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue in the Tay
The boat was towed back to Broughty Ferry. Image: Dave Hewitt
Broughty Ferry rescue in the Tay
The incident lasted several hours. Image: Dave Hewitt

The Broughty Ferry crew found the 40ft ex-pilot boat just after 9.45pm.

The spokesman added: “The stricken vessel’s crew reported some mechanical issues.

“No casualties were reported.”

The boat was towed to safety and arrived in Broughty Ferry just after 1am.

