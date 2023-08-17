Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry

A boat was rescued after going missing for several hours during a journey to Broughty Ferry.

The RNLI was called into action just before 9.30pm on Wednesday after the vessel was reported overdue from its planned arrival in the Ferry.

The boat, with two people on board, was found at the mouth of the Tay with mechanical trouble and towed to safety.

There were no casualties.

The alarm was raised about 40 minutes after the Broughty Ferry crew had taken part in a major training exercise on the Tay.

The crew were still at the lifeboat station when the alarm was raised.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry lifeboat said: “At 9.26pm, around 40 minutes after the emergency exercise ended, Broughty Ferry RNLI was contacted by HM Coastguard.

Boat last seen passing Arbroath three hours earlier

“A boat with two people on board, which was travelling from Peterhead to Broughty Ferry, had failed to arrive at its destination.

“It was last seen passing Arbroath three hours earlier.

“The coastguard requested that the Broughty Ferry crews search an area between Broughty Ferry and Carnoustie.

“Arbroath RNLI had simultaneously been tasked to join the same search between Arbroath and Carnoustie.”

The Broughty Ferry crew found the 40ft ex-pilot boat just after 9.45pm.

The spokesman added: “The stricken vessel’s crew reported some mechanical issues.

“No casualties were reported.”

The boat was towed to safety and arrived in Broughty Ferry just after 1am.