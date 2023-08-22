Unprecedented 10-week timescale for Jason Grant Tayside employment tribunal revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Unprecedented 10-week timescale for Jason Grant Tayside employment tribunal revealed

The man axed as Tayside's period dignity officer is suing those who hired him for the role.

By Laura Devlin
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The employment tribunal of the man axed as Tayside’s period dignity officer could run for almost three months.

Jason Grant was hired for the £33,000 a year job – designed to promote period dignity – last year.

However the role was axed just weeks after he started amid a huge public backlash worldwide, with many believing a woman should have been hired instead.

Mr Grant is now suing the working group which hired him for the role, claiming the decision to remove him was taken because he is a man.

The working group comprised of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, as well as Dundee and Angus councils, and Perth College.

All those involved in creating the role are facing liability over the decision to remove him from the job.

It’s now understood the tribunal is scheduled to begin on March 4 next year and expected to last ten weeks.

Separate claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal lodged against Dundee & Angus College by Mr Grant will be heard in the same case.

How long have similar cases lasted?

At ten weeks, Jason Grant’s employment tribunal could be one of the longest of its kind in recent memory.

By comparison, the tribunal of former Dundee High teacher Daniel Goodey was held over 11 days between October 2018 and July 2019.

Mr Goodey had taken legal action against the school after being forced to resign for refusing to apologise to a pupil after they stormed out of his classroom.

And last February, an employment tribunal was held in Dundee over two days in the case of Christi Hurrell who had been sacked as a manager by city bar Sportsterz for being “too young”.

Christi Hurrell. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

In the period dignity officer role Jason Grant would have led a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

It was to be funded by the Scottish Government as part of a new law cementing in place the right to free feminine hygiene products — the first such measures anywhere in the world.

However the fierce public backlash, including from tennis legend Martina Navratilova who branded Mr Grant’s appointment as “f***ing ridiculous”, led to the role getting canned.

This, along with the potential costs incurred by the working group in their bid to fight the legal action, has led to criticism from some politicians.

Maurice Golden, Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, said the process could be an “expensive lesson” for the Tayside region.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.

He said: “Questions undoubtedly remain over this whole saga.

“There’s a real opportunity to highlight what’s gone wrong, for the benefit of all parties concerned.

“This was described as a landmark role following legislation backed by MSP’s across the Scottish Parliament, so what it does mean is that there’s now no such job.

“And any findings could impact on how it’s delivered across Scotland.

“But it may turn out to be an expensive lesson to learn for people in Tayside.”

Angus Council and Perth College decline to comment.

Dundee & Angus College and Dundee City Council have also been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee as business rates crackdown approved
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee Kiltwalk Picture shows; Zara McKenzie with fianc?e Shaun and son Brodie . Dundee . Supplied by Zara McKenzie Date; 20/08/2023
Meet nine-month-old Brodie Bisset - one of Dundee's youngest ever Kiltwalk striders
Photograph of Agnes Boardman.
Agnes Boardman: Arbroath-born theatre director and performer dies aged 82
Sarah Ritchie outside her Derby Street home with the damaged wall.
Dundee mum waits weeks for repairs after car crashes into wall outside new home
A 20mph zone sign.
More 20mph zones to be introduced to tackle road casualties in Dundee
Levi the dog was killed by an off-road motorbike in Dundee
'How long before it's a child?' Angry Dundee locals call for action after dog…
RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fight to protect Dundee banks could go to UK Chancellor
Sean Mitchell.
Dundee labourer jailed for raping woman in city
Retired Dundee stonemason Tom O'Rourke.
Tom O'Rourke: Retired Dundee stonemason and artist dies aged 94
drug deaths scotland
Dundee charts record fall in drug deaths as Scotland-wide figure declines

Conversation