Public dig deep as Dundee plumber loses lifetime collection of tools in van theft

A Dundee woman says she has been humbled by the public’s support after her dad’s lifetime collection of tools were stolen in his van.

Thieves took Andrew Mulligan’s vehicle outside his home in the Hilltown at the weekend.

The self-employed plumber of nearly 40 years lost all his goods in the Mckinnon Street theft.

Daughter Sydney has now launched an online fundraiser to support her dad, saying his insurance provider will not cover the loss of the tools – which were worth thousands of pounds.

Nearly £2,000 has already been raised.

Sydney told The Courier: “The theft has left my dad heartbroken as he works for himself and his collection of tools was his pride and joy.

“He has worked to build up his reputation and has probably fixed most people’s plumbing in this part of Dundee over the years.

“Some will also know him as he’s been a kickboxing coach at Skyaxe gym in Dundee for years.

“It’s extremely hurtful to know that the struggling and hard work both my parents have been through in their lives can be spoiled so easily.

“I worry for my parents’ health as a situation like this can make someone ill with stress or worry.

“My dad has worked as a plumber since he was 14 years old and is now 53.

“He’s the hardest-working person I know and all he’s ever wanted is to provide for his family.”

Sydney, 24, a student in Edinburgh, says she reluctantly set up the GoFundMe page with the hope of raising £100 to give her dad a boost.

But she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public – with offers of replacement tools and equipment also coming from fellow tradesman.

She added: “I don’t want to see my family struggle, and know that the people of Dundee always band together when one of us needs it.

“That’s why we’ve been humbled by the support that has come, mainly from strangers who just want to do what they can.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the reported theft of a silver Ford Transit van from outside a property on McKinnon Street, Dundee, that occurred overnight between Friday September 15 and Saturday September 16.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0886 of September 16.”