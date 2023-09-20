Public dig deep as Dundee plumber loses lifetime collection of tools in van theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public dig deep as Dundee plumber loses lifetime collection of tools in van theft

Andrew Mulligan's daughter Sydney has launched a fundraiser to support her dad.

By Neil Henderson
Dundee plumber Andrew Mulligan with daughter, Sydney Mulligan who set up the appeal.
Sydney Mulligan has set up a fundraiser for dad Andrew, who lost his tools and van in the theft. Image: Sydney Mulligan

A Dundee woman says she has been humbled by the public’s support after her dad’s lifetime collection of tools were stolen in his van.

Thieves took Andrew Mulligan’s vehicle outside his home in the Hilltown at the weekend.

The self-employed plumber of nearly 40 years lost all his goods in the Mckinnon Street theft.

Daughter Sydney has now launched an online fundraiser to support her dad, saying his insurance provider will not cover the loss of the tools – which were worth thousands of pounds.

Nearly £2,000 has already been raised.

Dundee plumber left ‘heartbroken’ after theft of van and tools

Sydney told The Courier: “The theft has left my dad heartbroken as he works for himself and his collection of tools was his pride and joy.

“He has worked to build up his reputation and has probably fixed most people’s plumbing in this part of Dundee over the years.

“Some will also know him as he’s been a kickboxing coach at Skyaxe gym in Dundee for years.

“It’s extremely hurtful to know that the struggling and hard work both my parents have been through in their lives can be spoiled so easily.

“I worry for my parents’ health as a situation like this can make someone ill with stress or worry.

Dundee plumber Andrew Mulligan, pictured with daughter, Sydney and wife, Lynn, had his van and tools stolen.
Sydney says she worries how the theft will impact on parents Andrew and Lynn. Image: Sydney Mulligan

“My dad has worked as a plumber since he was 14 years old and is now 53.

“He’s the hardest-working person I know and all he’s ever wanted is to provide for his family.”

Sydney, 24, a student in Edinburgh, says she reluctantly set up the GoFundMe page with the hope of raising £100 to give her dad a boost.

But she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public – with offers of replacement tools and equipment also coming from fellow tradesman.

‘The people of Dundee always band together when one of us needs it’

She added: “I don’t want to see my family struggle, and know that the people of Dundee always band together when one of us needs it.

“That’s why we’ve been humbled by the support that has come, mainly from strangers who just want to do what they can.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the reported theft of a silver Ford Transit van from outside a property on McKinnon Street, Dundee, that occurred overnight between Friday September 15 and Saturday September 16.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0886 of September 16.”

