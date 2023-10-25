11 haunted and horrible locations in Tayside and Fife

This Halloween, we have compiled a list of the best haunted locations you should visit in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

1. The Haunted Tower of St Andrews Cathedral

St Andrews as a whole is actually said to be incredibly haunted for its size, according to author and ghost tour guide Richard Falconer.

Ghosts of monks, phantom coach and horses and more can apparently be found lurking around the university town.

But by far the most famous is the White Lady, who is said to frequent a ‘Haunted Tower’ at the St Andrews Cathedral ruins.

Why not see if you can spot her at the St Andrews cathedral this Halloween?

2. Ghosts and ghouls at Glamis Castle

Among the many ghosts that can be found lurking in Glamis Castle, is the terrifying-sounding Tongueless Woman.

The story goes that the poor woman had her tongue cut out by the incumbent Earl’s guards, as she had a secret she threatened to share.

She can apparently be seen wandering the halls with blood dripping from her mouth.

Also at Glamis Castle, lurks The Grey Lady, the Monster of Glamis and Earl Beardie.

The Grey Lady of Glamis is said to haunt the family chapel and the clock tower of the castle.

The castle will be hosting the Ghosts of Glamis event this Halloween.

The event is open to families on October 26, 27, 28 and 29, with an adults only event on October 31.

3. Strange happenings aboard Dundee’s HMS Unicorn

HMS Unicorn was launched in 1824, and is known as the “most original old ship” in the world. Perhaps that is why she is thought to have spirits treading her deck.

Moored at Dundee’s waterfront, the ship will be celebrating its 200th anniversary next year.

HMS Unicorn, as well as the Discovery, were featured in an episode of ghost-hunting television show Most Haunted.

The ship is said to be home to some “severe poltergeist activity”, according to show presenter, Yvette Fielding.

There have been reports of apparitions, cold spots and noises aboard the ship.

Why not check HMS Unicorn out for yourself this spooky season?

4. The Queen who haunts Loch Leven Castle

Surrounded by the loch and only accessible by boat, Loch Leven castle is also said to be haunted.

The 14th-century castle stands on a small island, and it is there that Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned in 1567.

It is her ghost that is said to haunt the castle ruins.

Mary signed her abdication within the imposing fortress’ walls.

Why not get a boat across the loch to see if you can spot Mary’s ghost yourself? Just don’t get left on the island after dark…

5. Ghostly soldiers at the Pass of Killiecrankie

A battle between Jacobites and government troops resulted in bloody slaughter in July 1689.

The two armies met in the Pass of Killiecrankie, which led to the killing of 600 Jacobites and 2,000 government men.

Since then, visitors have claimed to have spotted the fallen soldiers near the bridge.

According to Scottish Paranormal experts, Ryan O’Neill and Gregor Stewart, there were reports of hauntings from as early as 1800s.

Carriages crossing the battlefield were supposedly “pursued by dark, undefined masses”.

Walkers have also claimed to have fallen asleep at the pass, only to wake surrounded by ghosts of the fallen soldiers.

6. Witches of Culross Palace

Culross Palace is another spot for those on the hunt for supernatural sightings.

Scotland has a saddening history of brutal witch hunts thanks, in part, to King James VI and his writings on magic, witchcraft and punishment.

Ghosts of witches who were tortured in Culross have reportedly been witnessed at the palace.

In 2016, it was even questioned whether the ghosts of witches were responsible for a spate of fire call-outs at the palace.

The ghost of merchant Sir George Bruce of Carnock has also been seen within the palace’s walls.

7. Ghostly woman in white at Claypotts Castle

A spectre of the White Lady has been sighted at Claypotts Castle in Broughty Ferry.

This apparition is thought to be the ghost of Marion Ogilvie, supposedly the mistress of Archbishop of St Andrews Cardinal Beaton.

Plotters murdered Cardinal Beaton in the Fife town in 1546, linked to the role he had played in the persecution of Protestants.

Marion’s ghost is said to wait in the window of the Dundee castle, waving a white handkerchief and waiting for his return.

Have you ever seen this woman in white at Claypotts Castle? Share your sightings in the comments.

8. Victorian spirits at Den O’ Mairns

There was a sighting of a couple stalking Den O’ Mains near Mains Castle in the 1960s.

The ghostly duo were reportedly dressed in Victorian garb, pushing a pram through the park.

Have you ever felt an eerie presence in Caird Park?

9. Ghost girl of Coffin Mill

Dundee is home to a saddening spectre of a girl who many claim to have seen at the site of the old jute factory.

The story goes that the girl’s untimely passing came when she got caught in a machine and was killed.

Others claim that she was thrown from the bridge by the factory’s manager when he discovered she was pregnant with his child.

She is said to have wandered back and forth across a small bridge which connected two parts of the Coffin Mill (so-called for its shape).

The Coffin Mill has since been turned into flats, but her spirit may still wander the area. Perhaps she is seeking revenge.

10. ‘Benign’ ghost host at Guthrie Castle

Ghost fanatics Scottish Paranormal also speak of a benign spirit who haunts Angus’ Guthrie Castle.

The castle is supposedly haunted by the ghost of the former Lady Guthrie, who visited the bishop of St Andrews in 1620 during his stay.

The haunting experts say: “The ghost is said to have appeared to the bishop one night in his bedchamber to ensure that he was comfortable.

“Since then, she has been seen by some of those who sleep in that room, always wanting to make sure they are looked after.

“It is said many people report having the best night’s sleep they have ever had there.”

Would you like to spend a night with a ghost attending to you?

11. Murder house of Roseangle

Far less benign is the horrific tale of a gruesome double murder that took place in Dundee in 1980.

Retired doctor Alexander Wood, 79, and his wife Dorothy, 78, were hacked and beaten to death at their home in Roseangle.

Medical students who were playing football nearby located the bodies after their ball went over the railings and into the garden.

The students raised the alarm after spotting the victims’ bloody bodies through the basement window.

The house of horrors remains empty 43 years after the senseless murder took place.

Share your ghostly sightings in the comments and have a Happy Halloween when it comes!