Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee closed after Storm Agnes

The zoo is shut while staff clean up debris from the storm.

By Kieran Webster
The shutters are down at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.
Camperdown Wildlife Centre has shut on Thursday following Storm Agnes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee is closed after Storm Agnes.

The wildlife centre confirmed it would not open on Thursday due to debris from the storm.

A clean-up operation is under way, and the wildlife centre has apologised for any inconvenience.

A statement from the zoo said: “Following Storm Agnes, we will be clearing up debris at the wildlife centre today.

“Unfortunately, this means we will be closed to the public (Thursday, September 28).

A lar gibbon born at Camperdown. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Centre

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It has not been confirmed if the zoo will reopen on Friday.

It comes after the World Traveller cruise ship, operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, had to abandon its Dundee trip due to the weather.

However, despite warnings for wind and rain across Tayside and Fife due to Storm Agnes, the regions only faced minor disruption.

