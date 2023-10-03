Heather Hird’s mother thanks well-wishers as Dundee United fan’s funeral details announced

The mother of “inspiring” Heather Hird has thanked well-wishers as the family prepare for the Dundee United fan’s funeral.

Heather, of Bridge of Earn, passed away in Ninewells Hospital on September 16 after spending the previous 18 years paralysed.

The 33-year-old had suffered spinal injuries in a road crash on the way home from United’s clash at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day in 2005.

Despite her injuries, the former Lawside Academy and Perth High School pupil fought tirelessly and still managed to see her beloved United both home and away.

Everyone welcome at Heather Hird’s funeral

Her grieving mum Heidie has now revealed that the funeral will take place on October 9 in Perth Crematorium at 12.30pm.

All family and friends are invited along and those who would like to make a donation can do so as they leave.

The family are collecting money for Spinal Injuries Scotland and Queen Elizabeth Spinal Cord Injuries Glasgow.

Mourners are requested to wear comfortable clothing.

Heidie said: “Gordon, Sheldon her brother and I would like to thank everyone for their wishes and messages.

“It has meant a lot to us all.

“There is no limit to people who would like to attend.

“Everyone is welcome as she inspired a lot of people.”

Dundee United paid tribute to Heather, writing that she was a “well-known” fan who “courageously fought” against her injuries.