Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin

Still Game fans will be able to meet the actors behind Jack and Victor in Dundee and Brechin next week.

The show’s creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will be stopping off in the area on Wednesday (November 1).

Fans will get to meet the pair and have bottles of Jack and Victor blended Scotch whisky and Still Gin signed.

The bottles will be available to buy on the day.

The visit comes just over a year after the pair – also famed for Chewin’ the Fat – met fans in Dundee during a similar tour.

Where to see Still Game actors in Dundee and Brechin

The actors will be visiting the following shops:

Dundee: Wednesday November 1 (11am-noon),

Co-op Barnhill, unit 7, Campfield Square

Wednesday November 1 (2pm-3pm),

Co-op Trinity Road, Brechin

In September, Kiernan was a surprise guest at Dundee singer Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp in Spain.

The funnyman then gave his backing to the debut album of Fife band Shambolics.