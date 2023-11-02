Dundee care home worker struck off after assaulting resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care home worker struck off after assaulting resident

Mark McLauchlan, 26, was convicted of the attack in court.

By Chloe Burrell & Paul Malik
Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee.
Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee care home worker has been struck off after assaulting a resident.

Mark McLauchlan, 26, was working at Pitkerro Care Centre on Pitkerro Road when he injured the resident in September 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation after McLauchlan was convicted of the attack at Dundee Sheriff Court in May.

The watchdog found McLauchlan, of Grampian Gardens in Dundee, grabbed the resident’s body, resulting in bruising to their arm and hand.

Dundee care home worker ‘unfit for profession’ after assaulting resident

It said his actions had been in response to being “nipped” and “grabbed at” by the resident – but that this did not lessen the severity of his conduct.

A report by the watchdog said: “Social service workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services.

“You were convicted of assaulting a person you supported by grabbing their body to their injury.

“Your behaviour resulted in significant bruising to the resident’s arm and hand.

“Behaviour of this nature raises significant concerns about your underlying values and
falls far below the expected professional standards.

“Your behaviour gives rise to significant concerns about your underlying values and identifies you as a person that is unfit to be a member of a caring and responsible profession.”

Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee.
The care worker was sacked from Pitkerro Care Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The report said the behaviour was isolated and that McLauchlan had made an early admission about the attack to his employer.

It also said he had expressed “genuine regret and remorse” and there had been no previous concerns about his conduct.

McLauchlan was handed a 100-hour community payback order in court for the incident, and ordered to complete it within six months.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

Worker sacked same day as Pitkerro home assault

Pitkerro Care Centre has 70 beds offering residential, respite, nursing and dementia care.

A spokesperson for Hudson Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “The safety of all those living and working in our home is of upmost importance to us.

“The incident involving Mark McLauchlan and one of our residents, which took place in 2022, was immediately reported to all necessary bodies, including the police.

“He was also swiftly dismissed from the company that same day and we kept in regular communication with the resident’s family to keep them informed.

“We are pleased to see that our reporting was taken seriously and welcome the Scottish Social Services Council’s decision.”

Last month, a worker at a Perthshire care home was warned by the SSSC after breaching Covid rules.

More from Dundee

Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour
Broughty Ferry RBS. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes
Lochee Primary School, Donald Street.
Housing plans for former Lochee Primary School site given green-light
police incident
Sword attacker freed on bail five times before drunken Dundee assault
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock (14178302x)
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, at the Edinburgh village. Image: Social Bite.
Dundee addiction recovery village could make city a 'pioneer' in tackling drug crisis
2
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
6

Conversation