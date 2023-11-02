Dundee care home worker struck off after assaulting resident

A Dundee care home worker has been struck off after assaulting a resident.

Mark McLauchlan, 26, was working at Pitkerro Care Centre on Pitkerro Road when he injured the resident in September 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation after McLauchlan was convicted of the attack at Dundee Sheriff Court in May.

The watchdog found McLauchlan, of Grampian Gardens in Dundee, grabbed the resident’s body, resulting in bruising to their arm and hand.

It said his actions had been in response to being “nipped” and “grabbed at” by the resident – but that this did not lessen the severity of his conduct.

A report by the watchdog said: “Social service workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services.

“You were convicted of assaulting a person you supported by grabbing their body to their injury.

“Your behaviour resulted in significant bruising to the resident’s arm and hand.

“Behaviour of this nature raises significant concerns about your underlying values and

falls far below the expected professional standards.

“Your behaviour gives rise to significant concerns about your underlying values and identifies you as a person that is unfit to be a member of a caring and responsible profession.”

The report said the behaviour was isolated and that McLauchlan had made an early admission about the attack to his employer.

It also said he had expressed “genuine regret and remorse” and there had been no previous concerns about his conduct.

McLauchlan was handed a 100-hour community payback order in court for the incident, and ordered to complete it within six months.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

Pitkerro Care Centre has 70 beds offering residential, respite, nursing and dementia care.

A spokesperson for Hudson Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “The safety of all those living and working in our home is of upmost importance to us.

“The incident involving Mark McLauchlan and one of our residents, which took place in 2022, was immediately reported to all necessary bodies, including the police.

“He was also swiftly dismissed from the company that same day and we kept in regular communication with the resident’s family to keep them informed.

“We are pleased to see that our reporting was taken seriously and welcome the Scottish Social Services Council’s decision.”

