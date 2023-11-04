Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice

Stan Urban, 79, makes bid for music stardom on the ITV show.

By Alan Wilson
Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV.
Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV.

A Dundee piano wizard makes a bid for music stardom on The Voice on Saturday night.

Stan Urban, 79, is out to impress the ITV show’s judges Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

His appearance on the programme, back for a new series this weekend, comes four years after he became a viral sensation thanks to his performance on the public piano in front of spectators at Dundee railway station.

Stan – who has played with the likes of Chuck Berry, The Animals and The Troggs during an illustrious career – talks about his love of music before taking to the stage.

‘I’ll give everything I can’

He says: “There’s no piano safe. When I see a piano, I’m like a kid again.”

And as the star quartet wait in the wings, he adds: “This is something new for me.

“I’ve played on lots of stages – from small clubs to stadiums – but this is something new to me…I’ve never played to the back of four chairs!

“You’re never too old to follow your musical dreams and maybe I can inspire some young musicians to get into this rock ‘n’ roll world

“I’ll do what I always do and give everything I can.”

The Voice UK is on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:25pm

