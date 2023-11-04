Dundee Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice Stan Urban, 79, makes bid for music stardom on the ITV show. By Alan Wilson November 4 2023, 6.30am Share Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4803123/stan-urban-the-voice-dundee-piano/ Copy Link 0 comment Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV. A Dundee piano wizard makes a bid for music stardom on The Voice on Saturday night. Stan Urban, 79, is out to impress the ITV show’s judges Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs. His appearance on the programme, back for a new series this weekend, comes four years after he became a viral sensation thanks to his performance on the public piano in front of spectators at Dundee railway station. Stan – who has played with the likes of Chuck Berry, The Animals and The Troggs during an illustrious career – talks about his love of music before taking to the stage. ‘I’ll give everything I can’ He says: “There’s no piano safe. When I see a piano, I’m like a kid again.” And as the star quartet wait in the wings, he adds: “This is something new for me. “I’ve played on lots of stages – from small clubs to stadiums – but this is something new to me…I’ve never played to the back of four chairs! “You’re never too old to follow your musical dreams and maybe I can inspire some young musicians to get into this rock ‘n’ roll world “I’ll do what I always do and give everything I can.” The Voice UK is on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:25pm
