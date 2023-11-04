Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice

A Dundee piano wizard makes a bid for music stardom on The Voice on Saturday night.

Stan Urban, 79, is out to impress the ITV show’s judges Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

His appearance on the programme, back for a new series this weekend, comes four years after he became a viral sensation thanks to his performance on the public piano in front of spectators at Dundee railway station.

Stan – who has played with the likes of Chuck Berry, The Animals and The Troggs during an illustrious career – talks about his love of music before taking to the stage.

‘I’ll give everything I can’

He says: “There’s no piano safe. When I see a piano, I’m like a kid again.”

And as the star quartet wait in the wings, he adds: “This is something new for me.

“I’ve played on lots of stages – from small clubs to stadiums – but this is something new to me…I’ve never played to the back of four chairs!

“You’re never too old to follow your musical dreams and maybe I can inspire some young musicians to get into this rock ‘n’ roll world

“I’ll do what I always do and give everything I can.”

The Voice UK is on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:25pm