Watch moment cyclist goes wrong way up busy Dundee road

This is the moment a cyclist forced drivers to swerve out the way after going the wrong way up a busy Dundee road.

The cyclist was captured on dashcam pedalling into oncoming traffic during Friday morning’s rush hour on Macalpine Road.

The footage shows vehicles having to move out the way as the cyclist travels through a junction up the right-hand side of the road.

The man whose dashcam caught the moment on video has slammed the cyclist’s “stupidity”.

‘Height of stupidity’ from cyclist who drove wrong way up Macalpine Road

He said: “It was around 7.45am and that road is particularly busy at the moment with all the surrounding roadworks.

“The rider wasn’t visible until they were right in front of me. I had to manoeuvre to allow the person to pass.

“You can understand why drivers get frustrated at times with bikes but this was the height of stupidity.

“Thankfully they got onto the nearby pavement shortly after they had passed but you’ve got to question the logic of it.

“You either cycle on the road properly or on the wide nearby pavement.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, says it is a “miracle” there was not a collision.

Road safety charity criticises Dundee cyclist

He said: “One of the golden rules of safe cycling is good positioning – which this clearly isn’t.

“Recent changes to the Highway Code allow for cyclists to ride in the middle of the lane to ensure better visibility to drivers approaching from behind.

“However, it is vital that councils do their utmost to provide good quality, safe cycling infrastructure.”