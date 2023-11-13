Dundee University to spend £800,000 removing Raac from building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University to spend £800,000 removing Raac from building

The building has been partially closed since April over safety concerns.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Work is set to take place to remove Raac from the Fulton Building. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons

Dundee University has submitted an £800,000 plan to remove Raac from one of its buildings.

Two buildings at the university have been partially closed since April due to concerns over potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in their roofs.

It followed a UK Government safety warning notice over Raac, which was widely used to build hospitals and schools from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Now the university is asking Dundee City Council for consent to do work on the Fulton Building, which houses the School of Science and Engineering.

Dundee University’s Raac plan would cost more than £800k

It has lodged a building warrant application to strip off existing flat roof finishes to remove Raac roof panels over workshop areas and part of the Tower Building on Small’s Lane.

The plan includes installing single ply roofing membrane over new insulated composite roof panels.

Associated works to the perimeter of roofs would include building up existing wallheads/parapets as required to suit new roof panels, new parapet cappings, new insulated gutters and new replacement rooflights.

The project would cost £807,000.

‘Significant’ works will cause disruption

The application follows an admission from a senior member of staff that millions of pounds will have to be spent to make the university’s buildings safe.

Raac is also present on the roof of the Dundee University Students Association (Dusa) in Airlie Place.

The DUSA union.

Rose Jenkins, director of estates at the university, said in September: “The disruption of having to fix the roofs is quite significant.”

“We have to take them off and put them back on again, which is going to be a long-term project for us and a big thing to undertake.

“It’s going to cost millions, and be really big projects.

“We have not budgeted for it but we do hold contingencies to cope with ‘black swan‘ events.

“This means we are going to have to reconsider taking some things forward.”

Third area of Raac ‘inconsequential’

Raac is also present in a third area in the university, the Crawford Building, which houses Duncan of Jordanstone art students.

However, this is “inconsequential,” according to Ms Rose.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “This is a building warrant for part of the Fulton Building (not the Tower Building on Perth Road), which has some offices and teaching space.

“This is still an early stage in resolving the issues caused in the building by Raac and further applications will be required to support the total solution which is being designed now.

“We do not yet know how long repairs may take as it will depend on final designs.

“In the meantime. mitigations are in place to allow activity which would normally take place in that part of the building to take place elsewhere on campus.

“Other areas of the building remain open as usual.

“This work does not place the university in financial difficulty.”

Work is set to take place to remove Raac from the Fulton Building. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons
