27 pictures from ‘awe-inspiring’ pro-Palestine march in Dundee attended by 1,500+ people

Protesters set off smoke bombs, fluttered Palestinian flags and displayed placards calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
More than 1,500 people marched through Dundee in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
More than 1,500 people marched through Dundee in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. Image: Alan Richardson

More than 1,500 protesters came together for a pro-Palestine peace march in Dundee.

Saturday afternoon’s sodden event was organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Main roads were closed to traffic as protesters set off smoke bombs, fluttered Palestinian flags and displayed placards calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

It was the first Dundee peace march since the Israel-Palestine conflict was ignited by the October 7 attack.

However, rallies have been held in City Square over the past six weeks.

1,500 people on pro-Palestine march in Dundee

The march travelled from the Central Mosque car park via Brown Street, Hawkhill, West Marketgait, Nethergate and High Street to City Square, where a rally took place.

Organisers estimate more than 1,500 people took to the streets.

Lochee ward councillor Charlie Malone, 62, was among them.

Councillor Charlie Malone, far right, at the Dundee rally. Image: Alan Richardson

He said: “The event was awe-inspiring, especially given the weather conditions.

“I have been involved in rallies in Dundee since I was 20 and this was one of the most lively.

“The demographic of the rally was completely different from what I have seen before.

“There weren’t the usual politicos that were there but women, children, parents with their families…

“There were no calls for recrimination, but of how we help people who are suffering – and I am all for that.”

Veteran Labour councillor goes against Keir Starmer stance

Cllr Malone and his Labour colleagues present all went against the party’s UK policy on the conflict, which is to not demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Instead, leader Keir Starmer wants longer “humanitarian pauses” to allow Gaza’s civilians to receive aid.

However, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar supports a ceasefire.

“I support a ceasefire and calls for humanitarian pauses,” Cllr Malone said.

“It’s very difficult for the party but it is even more difficult for those dying.

“We had to show solidarity today for all those caught up in the conflict.

“When you see pictures of children being pulled out of rubble and you are criticised for showing empathy that’s not on.”

‘Largest march and demonstration in the city in recent years’

The Dundee march coincided with a national event in Glasgow.

It followed last weekend’s demonstration in London that was attended by hundreds of thousands of people.

Dundee SPSC chair Sulma Rashid said: “Today in Dundee we had the largest march and demonstration in the city in recent years.

“With approximately 1,500 in attendance, the people of Dundee came together on another level to march and protest in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“People of all ages, backgrounds, religions, cultures, all marched peacefully to demand an immediate ceasefire, and end to the genocide in Palestine.

“The people of Dundee truly did the Palestinian people proud and we will continue to do this until the relentless bombing and aggression comes to an end.”

Pictures

All pictures by Alan Richardson.

John McAllion of Dundee Pensioners Forum at the rally in City Square.

 

