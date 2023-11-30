Police descend on Dundee street amid disturbance involving three men

Police have descended on a Dundee city centre street amid a disturbance involving three men.

Officers swooped on Commercial Street on Thursday evening.

The disturbance ended with one man being placed in the back of a police van.

An eyewitness, who was Christmas shopping when the incident unfolded, said: “It started at the bus stops just near the City Square.

“There was a sort of back and forth between two males.

“Then, a third person became embroiled in it.

“All three men jogged towards Commercial Street.

“Two were in pursuit of the other. Then, within seconds, the police came booming into the street.

“All I heard was an officer shouting, ‘Down on the ground now’.

“There were three police units there.

“One guy was released fairly quickly, and one of the guys was placed into a police van.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.