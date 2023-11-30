Dundee Police descend on Dundee street amid disturbance involving three men Officers swooped on Commercial Street on Thursday evening. By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson November 30 2023, 5.12pm Share Police descend on Dundee street amid disturbance involving three men Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4827993/dundee-city-centre-disturbance/ Copy Link Officers swooped on Commercial Street on Thursday evening. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police have descended on a Dundee city centre street amid a disturbance involving three men. Officers swooped on Commercial Street on Thursday evening. The disturbance ended with one man being placed in the back of a police van. An eyewitness, who was Christmas shopping when the incident unfolded, said: “It started at the bus stops just near the City Square. “There was a sort of back and forth between two males. “Then, a third person became embroiled in it. Police attended the incident on Comemrcial Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson “All three men jogged towards Commercial Street. “Two were in pursuit of the other. Then, within seconds, the police came booming into the street. “All I heard was an officer shouting, ‘Down on the ground now’. “There were three police units there. “One guy was released fairly quickly, and one of the guys was placed into a police van.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.