Home News Dundee

Man, 38, dies at Dundee multi

Emergency services attended the scene at Burnside Court on Friday night.

By Kieran Webster
Police outside Burnside Court
Police outside Burnside Court on Saturday morning. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A 38-year-old man has died at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in Lochee yesterday at around 11.30pm after receiving reports of a concern for a person.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Nincewells Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking into the death but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

His next of kin have been informed.

A sign for Burnside Court.
Burnside Court, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A corden and two police vehicles remained at the scene on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday, December 1, we were called to a report of concern for a person at Burnside Court, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Conversation