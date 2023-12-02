READERS PHOTOS: Here’s how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across Tayside and Fife

Snow had been forecast and people waking up across Courier Country were not left disappointed as the region got it’s first proper snowfall.

Much of Tayside and Fife was transformed into a winter wonderland with as much as three inches of snow having fallen through the night.

Linda Pattie captured Caird Hall in Dundee City Centre in all it’s glory this morning.

Meanwhile, here’s a dramatic drone image of Rosyth as well as the Queensferry Crossing in a blanket of snow captured by Kirsty Durham.

Courier readers have also been sharing the weather picture in their areas, and their photos on our Facebook page show a blanket of snow throughout.

Kirkliston sunrise by Claire Margaret

Freuchie by Leanne Ward

MacManus Gallery by Laura Dominey

Guardbridge

First snowman by Sam Murdoch

Tilly in the snow by Kerri Eadie

Cupar by Mary Hastie

Ann Street, Dundee by Sarah Smith

Hilltown by Jenny Gray

Dexter in Flintry by Kerry Deacon

Glenduckie, Fife by Linda Stewart

Higham by Kate Maitland

Rosie and Shonagh at Grange of Lindors by Ellie Moss