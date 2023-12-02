Dundee READERS PHOTOS: Here’s how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across Tayside and Fife Images of the first proper snowfall of this winter submitted by our readers. By Neil Henderson December 2 2023, 2.26pm Share READERS PHOTOS: Here’s how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4829382/a-winter-wonderland-of-snow-across-tayside-and-fife/ Copy Link Dogs enjoy snow in Moonzie. Image: Jill Uss / Gilvenbank Park Glenrothres. Image: Alison Huskie. Snow had been forecast and people waking up across Courier Country were not left disappointed as the region got it’s first proper snowfall. Much of Tayside and Fife was transformed into a winter wonderland with as much as three inches of snow having fallen through the night. Linda Pattie captured Caird Hall in Dundee City Centre in all it’s glory this morning. Caird Hall, Dundee. Image: Linda Pattie Meanwhile, here’s a dramatic drone image of Rosyth as well as the Queensferry Crossing in a blanket of snow captured by Kirsty Durham. Queensferry crossing from Rosyth. Image: Kirsty Durham Courier readers have also been sharing the weather picture in their areas, and their photos on our Facebook page show a blanket of snow throughout. Kirkliston sunrise by Claire Margaret Freuchie by Leanne Ward MacManus Gallery by Laura Dominey Guardbridge First snowman by Sam Murdoch Tilly in the snow by Kerri Eadie Cupar by Mary Hastie Ann Street, Dundee by Sarah Smith Hilltown by Jenny Gray Dexter in Flintry by Kerry Deacon Glenduckie, Fife by Linda Stewart Higham by Kate Maitland Rosie and Shonagh at Grange of Lindors by Ellie Moss