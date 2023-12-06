The Snuts to perform at Assai Records in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Snuts to perform at Assai Records in Dundee

The Scottish four-piece is previewing their anticipated third studio album Millennials.

By Chloe Burrell
The Snuts will perform at Assai Records in Dundee next year.
The Snuts will perform at Assai Records next year. Image: Supplied

Scottish indie-rock group The Snuts will play at a Dundee record shop next year.

The West Lothian four-piece will play songs from their highly-anticipated new album – Millennials – at Assai Records on Sunday, February 25 at 1pm and 3pm.

They will release their third studio album on February 23.

As well as two intimate performances, the band will also be signing records.

It is part of a series of intimate shows.

In a Facebook post, Assai Records said: “Woah now! This is going to be wild!

“We’ve got Scottish indie kings The Snuts coming to the shop on Sunday February 25th in support of their hotly anticipated 3rd album Millennials!

“The band will be treating us to live performances and record signing sessions at both 1pm AND 3pm!”

Those who pre-order the album on Assai’s website can gain priority entry.

It comes as Liverpudlian star Jamie Webster will be the first in-store performance the Union Street store will host in 2024.

