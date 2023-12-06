The Snuts to perform at Assai Records in Dundee

Scottish indie-rock group The Snuts will play at a Dundee record shop next year.

The West Lothian four-piece will play songs from their highly-anticipated new album – Millennials – at Assai Records on Sunday, February 25 at 1pm and 3pm.

They will release their third studio album on February 23.

As well as two intimate performances, the band will also be signing records.

It is part of a series of intimate shows.

In a Facebook post, Assai Records said: “Woah now! This is going to be wild!

“We’ve got Scottish indie kings The Snuts coming to the shop on Sunday February 25th in support of their hotly anticipated 3rd album Millennials!

“The band will be treating us to live performances and record signing sessions at both 1pm AND 3pm!”

Those who pre-order the album on Assai’s website can gain priority entry.

It comes as Liverpudlian star Jamie Webster will be the first in-store performance the Union Street store will host in 2024.