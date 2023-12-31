Police and forensics swarm Tannadice after break-in causes damage to Dundee United’s stadium

Damage has been caused to Tannadice following a break-in overnight.

Two police units and a forensic team are at Dundee United’s stadium on Tannadice Street this morning following the incident, which was reported just after midnight.

Officers were seen entering Tannadice Park from The George Fox Stand entrance with a forensic team stationed on Sandeman Street.

The Courier understands damage has been caused inside the ground.

Several police units were seen circling the area around the stadium in the early hours of Hogmanay.

The club were last in action at the ground on Friday evening, after a resounding victory against Partick Thistle.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20am on Sunday, December 31, 2023, we were made aware of damage to a premises on Tannadice Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Dundee United F.C. has been approached for comment regarding the incident.