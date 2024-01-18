Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes to close

Former members of the 10th Dundee Girls Brigade are being encouraged to come along to a service marking the end of the group.

Former captain Helen Davie, who was with the group for 55 years, is hoping to see as many members as possible at the laying down of the colours ceremony being held at Dundee West Church on Sunday.

The service will mark the end of the century-long history of the group, which was associated with the McCheyne Church on Perth Road until 2000.

The group has latterly operated out of Dundee West Church but has now stopped running.

Helen said: “I became captain around 1961.

“We did a lot of things in the company, I was a bit of a go-getter.

“For 38-years we would go camping every year, and there were outings as well. We were all over Scotland.

“We would meet every Thursday night with the four age groups – Explorers, Juniors, Seniors and Brigaders.

“And I still keep in touch with a lot of them!”

One of Helen’s highlights includes a trip to London the company took in the 1970s – something she says is still spoken about to this day.

“I have loads of memories and we did a lot”, the 80-year-old said.

“I took them to London for a week, there was about 40 of us that went.

“The bus actually broke down in Nottingham on the way there and we were there all night.

“We were supposed to be in London for 7pm but we didn’t get there until eight the next morning.

“When we did get there though we were out every day and all over London.

“Some of the girls still speak about it, we had a ball.”

Helen added: “It would be great for people to come out on Sunday to reminisce and see old faces.”

Sunday’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11am, with Helen asking people to meet outside the church from 10.30am.