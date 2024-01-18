Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes to close

Former captain Helen Davie is hoping to see members past and present at the laying down of the colours ceremony being held at Dundee West Church on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
Girls' Brigade parade, Dundee, in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Former members of the 10th Dundee Girls Brigade are being encouraged to come along to a service marking the end of the group.

Former captain Helen Davie, who was with the group for 55 years, is hoping to see as many members as possible at the laying down of the colours ceremony being held at Dundee West Church on Sunday.

The service will mark the end of the century-long history of the group, which was associated with the McCheyne Church on Perth Road until 2000.

The group has latterly operated out of Dundee West Church but has now stopped running.

A group photo of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade, believed to be in the 1950s or early 60s. Image: Helen Davie.

Helen said: “I became captain around 1961.

“We did a lot of things in the company, I was a bit of a go-getter.

“For 38-years we would go camping every year, and there were outings as well. We were all over Scotland.

“We would meet every Thursday night with the four age groups – Explorers, Juniors, Seniors and Brigaders.

“And I still keep in touch with a lot of them!”

A tree planting ceremony in memory of Rev. Duncan Darroch, who was minister of McCheyne Church, with the 10th Dundee Girls Brigade in November 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

One of Helen’s highlights includes a trip to London the company took in the 1970s – something she says is still spoken about to this day.

“I have loads of memories and we did a lot”, the 80-year-old said.

“I took them to London for a week, there was about 40 of us that went.

“The bus actually broke down in Nottingham on the way there and we were there all night.

“We were supposed to be in London for 7pm but we didn’t get there until eight the next morning.

Member of the 10th Dundee Girls Brigade on their trip to London in the 1970s. Image: Helen Davie.

“When we did get there though we were out every day and all over London.

“Some of the girls still speak about it, we had a ball.”

Helen added: “It would be great for people to come out on Sunday to reminisce and see old faces.”

Sunday’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11am, with Helen asking people to meet outside the church from 10.30am.

Conversation