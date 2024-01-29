Dundee woman feared she would be killed by abusive husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman feared she would be killed by abusive husband

The 34-year-old says Fahd Amed's abuse started just days into their arranged marriage.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fahd Ahmed abused is Dundee wife
Fahd Ahmed. Image: Supplied

A Dundee woman says she feared she would be killed when her husband started abusing her just days into their arranged marriage.

The woman has spoken out for the first time about the “paralysing” abuse she suffered at the hands of Fahd Amed.

The 34-year-old woman, who is too afraid to be named, has told her story after Amed was convicted of abusing her over the course of several weeks last year.

The woman told The Courier: “No one should have to suffer what I have gone through. I thought I was going to be killed.

“The abuse within my marriage has left me with nothing.

“I’m still suffering trauma and he still has everything that belongs to me – even my underwear.”

Abuse ‘began days into Dundee woman’s arranged marriage’

The woman says she wed Amed in an arranged marriage in Livingston in February 2023, and moved there to live with him.

She claims he began his abuse within their first week together and continued until she fled their home.

She has since returned home to Dundee.

In November, Amed admitted that between March 8 and May 23 2023, he had engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman.

This included repeatedly shouting at her and making threats, attempting to deprive her of her mobile phone, repeatedly demanding her pin number for her mobile, repeatedly uttering derogatory remarks and seizing her clothing, causing it to rip.

Amed, 35, was sentenced to a community payback order at Livingston Sheriff Court, with supervision for 20 months and a requirement he attends a domestic abuse programme for the same period.

He was also given a year-long non-harassment order.

Woman abused in arranged marriage
Livingston Sheriff Court

His former partner said: “The sentence is too lenient.

“He only got 20 months of community service – it will take me a lot longer than 20 months to recover from the abuse I suffered.

“What he did to me physically and mentally has left me paralysed with fear.

“I am back in Dundee trying to recover.

“It was next-level abuse. He made lots of threats. I thought I would be killed if I didn’t get out.”

‘I was left emotionally and physically paralysed’

The woman says she is still in therapy and has been unable to work since her ordeal.

She added: “I was left emotionally and physically paralysed.

“He monitored everything I did, he stopped me seeing my family, accused me of being unfaithful and told me I couldn’t go back to work.

“He said everything was my fault. He blamed anything that went wrong with him on me.

“He said he was in charge of my phone and ask me for my pin numbers – he tried to control everything.

“I hope no one else has to suffer the way I have.”

