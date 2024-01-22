Dundee businessman ‘broken’ as brother’s body found after ‘cliff fall’ in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee businessman ‘broken’ as brother’s body found after ‘cliff fall’ in Italy

Dad-of-two Steven Harper, 38, had not been heard from since late November.

By James Simpson
Steven Harper (left) with brother Dale. Image: Dale Harper
Steven Harper (left) with brother Dale. Image: Dale Harper

A Dundee businessman says he is “broken” after his brother’s body was reportedly found at the bottom of cliffs in Italy.

Dale Harper launched a search for brother Steven, 38, after he failed to contact anyone from late November while cycling in and around Monaco.

Dale, who runs a CBD holistic shop on Cowgate in Dundee, travelled to the continent in December to help look for Steven.

He feared his brother may have come to harm after eating wild mushrooms as part of a meal.

Now, in a Facebook post, Dale has confirmed his brother’s body was found following an apparent fall from cliffs – just an hour after he sent his last message to a relative.

Steven Harper ‘made small but deadly mistake’

He wrote: “Steven wasn’t foraging for food because he was hungry and had no money.

“Steven actually had enough money on him to have eaten out for a few nights along the coast.

“He truly wanted to live off the land as much as possible and he made a small but deadly mistake.

“We are still waiting on the toxicology report but from the evidence we have it seems most likely that Steven had felt delirious due to the toxins, lost balance and fell with his belongings.”

Dale told The Courier: “I am proud of him but I am just so broken knowing he’s not there any more.”

Steven had embarked on a cycling trip from Scotland to India before his passing.

Dale said he took “comfort” knowing his brother had been doing something he loved.

Steven was last in touch with relatives in late November. Image: Dale Harper/Facebook

He added: “We went through almost everything together.

“I take comfort in knowing he was doing what he wanted to do, wasn’t wanting for anything, was surrounded by people in his last moments in a place he always said he had wanted to die… somewhere beautiful and it doesn’t get much more beautiful than where he is now.”

Steven leaves behind two children along with Dale, sister Kirstie in Australia and brother Ryan in South Africa.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office previously said it was supporting Steven’s family with the search.

The government department has been contacted for comment.

