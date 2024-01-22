Raith Rovers reveal safe standing plans to help modernise Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers hope to introduce safe standing at Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are exploring ways of developing the popular Railway Stand that runs the length of the pitch opposite the main stand.

It has largely been unused in recent times, although United were given seats in the enclosure for the 1-1 draw between the sides in October.

Rovers also trialled a singing section in that area in the Viaplay Cup tie with Dunfermline in July. But fans returned to the home end behind the goals shortly after.

The Railway Stand holds the affections of many older supporters who used to fill the terrace before the ground was redeveloped in the late 1990s.

And Raith’s new owners are now looking at ways of reopening and modernising the structure.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman said: “There are plans in place for the ground. The Railway (Stand) is probably the most prominent in fans’ hearts.

“They would like to see that back.

Concepts

“There’s been several different plans. We’re moulding them and shaping them and changing them.

“We’re looking at plans to visit other clubs south of the border that have got similar situations and similar concepts that we’re looking to develop.

“So, it’s all on-going, we’re not standing still.

“I appreciate that fans can’t see these things but, believe me, it’s a real passion for us to deliver these.

“[Safe standing] is the road we would like to go down, it’s the modern way.

“Fans enjoy that experience, so that will certainly be part of anything we’re looking to do.”

Safe standing is in operation at Celtic Park and in a number of top grounds south of the border. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs all have areas of rail seating.

Meanwhile, Barrowman has spoken of his relief as renovation work in the stadium’s south stand moves closer to completion.

The 3,300-capacity enclosure has had hundreds of seats in need of repair.

And delivery should be completed soon to allow the stand to be spruced up in time for the end of the campaign.

Annoying

Barrowman added to Raith TV: “An order has been placed but all those 636 seats will be replaced before the end of the season.

“That, for me, has been a real bee in my bonnet, when I’m sat in the main stand on a Saturday and I see that south stand.

“And the fans getting closer and closer to the bottom rows that are broken.

“It’s been annoying me. So thankfully that order is now being processed and we’re just waiting on them being delivered now.

“It’s a hefty investment. Let me tell you, it’s not cheap.”