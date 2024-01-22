Raith Rovers reveal safe standing plans to help modernise Stark’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers reveal safe standing plans to help modernise Stark’s Park

Rail seating forms part of proposals for upgrading the stadium.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman standing at Stark's Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers hope to introduce safe standing at Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are exploring ways of developing the popular Railway Stand that runs the length of the pitch opposite the main stand.

It has largely been unused in recent times, although United were given seats in the enclosure for the 1-1 draw between the sides in October.

Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.
Jack Hamilton scores for Raith Rovers with the largely unused Railway Stand in the background. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

Rovers also trialled a singing section in that area in the Viaplay Cup tie with Dunfermline in July. But fans returned to the home end behind the goals shortly after.

The Railway Stand holds the affections of many older supporters who used to fill the terrace before the ground was redeveloped in the late 1990s.

And Raith’s new owners are now looking at ways of reopening and modernising the structure.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman said: “There are plans in place for the ground. The Railway (Stand) is probably the most prominent in fans’ hearts.

“They would like to see that back.

Concepts

“There’s been several different plans. We’re moulding them and shaping them and changing them.

“We’re looking at plans to visit other clubs south of the border that have got similar situations and similar concepts that we’re looking to develop.

“So, it’s all on-going, we’re not standing still.

“I appreciate that fans can’t see these things but, believe me, it’s a real passion for us to deliver these.

“[Safe standing] is the road we would like to go down, it’s the modern way.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman standing at Stark's Park with the Railway stand over his right shoulder. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman with the Railway stand over his right shoulder. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Fans enjoy that experience, so that will certainly be part of anything we’re looking to do.”

Safe standing is in operation at Celtic Park and in a number of top grounds south of the border. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs all have areas of rail seating.

Meanwhile, Barrowman has spoken of his relief as renovation work in the stadium’s south stand moves closer to completion.

The 3,300-capacity enclosure has had hundreds of seats in need of repair.

And delivery should be completed soon to allow the stand to be spruced up in time for the end of the campaign.

Annoying

Barrowman added to Raith TV: “An order has been placed but all those 636 seats will be replaced before the end of the season.

“That, for me, has been a real bee in my bonnet, when I’m sat in the main stand on a Saturday and I see that south stand.

“And the fans getting closer and closer to the bottom rows that are broken.

“It’s been annoying me. So thankfully that order is now being processed and we’re just waiting on them being delivered now.

“It’s a hefty investment. Let me tell you, it’s not cheap.”

