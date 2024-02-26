Dozens of Dundee teacher posts set to be axed as council eyes £2m worth of savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dozens of Dundee teacher posts set to be axed as council eyes £2m worth of savings

The local authority's budget proposals confirms plans to slash around 32 full time teachers across the city's primary and secondary schools.

By Laura Devlin
It's estimated the reduction will save the council around £1.9m in the upcoming financial year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council is set cut dozens of teacher posts in a bid to save close to £2 million.

The local authority’s budget proposals confirmed plans to slash 32 full time teachers across the city’s primary and secondary schools.

It’s estimated the reduction will save the council around £1.9m in the upcoming financial year.

But Dundee City Council chiefs admit the cuts could have an impact on the ability of school’s to provide enhanced support to pupils.

Where are the cuts coming from?

According to budget papers, the proposed saving is expected to be delivered in two ways:

• change the existing formula for mainstream teachers which will result in a reduction of
approximately 28 full time equivalent (FTE) teachers based on projected pupil rolls.

• change the allocation of Newly Qualified Teachers to Primary Schools, increasing from 0.6 FTE to 0.7 FTE. This equates to an approximate saving of 4.7 FTE based on projected pupil rolls.

The above change would result in an overall reduction in 32.7 FTE teachers and deliver an annual saving of £1.984m.

These savings have been identified by officers in the council’s Children and Families Service, rather than the SNP administration.

Pupils at St Clement’s Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

As of September 2023, Dundee had total of 1,431 teachers working across primary and secondary schools.

The number of teachers the Scottish Government expects Dundee City Council to maintain is 1,395 full time equivalents.

However, an impact assessment included in the budget papers outlines the proposed cuts will have a “negative” impact on pupils and employment opportunities.

The report noted the reduction in numbers will impact on the “flexibility of schools to be able to provide enhanced support to children and young people”.

It was also highlighted the cuts will result in fewer teacher job opportunities in the city.

Dundee City Council is looking to make around £24m worth of savings – which could see city attractions such as Caird Park golf courses, the Mills Observatory, and Broughty Castle shuttered.

A final decision on the budget will be made at a meeting on Thursday.

