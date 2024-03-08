Dundee hero Liz McColgan aims ‘rant’ at social media influencers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hero Liz McColgan aims ‘rant’ at social media influencers

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist claims her training strategies are being copied.

By Neil Henderson
Liz McColgan has hit out at some influencers and personal trainers. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram
Liz McColgan has hit out at some influencers and personal trainers. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

Dundee running legend Liz McColgan has hit out at social media influencers and personal trainers for copying her training programmes.

The two-time Commonwealth gold medallist claims people are contacting her for fitness tips – then passing them off as their own.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram to “rant” about her “gripe of the month”.

She said: “I am so fed up of social media/Instagram influencer/PT instructors who are not upfront and say who or what they do, and who contact me for training for programmes then all of a sudden are using my sessions for coaching private clients and running groups as qualified coaches.

‘Just be upfront’

“They do not even try to find out why the training plan is devised as it is, they just copy my sessions.”

McColgan – mum of 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000-metre champion Eilish – says she would be happy to help people if they were more honest.

She added: “If they were upfront and said they wanted mentoring or help with coaching career, I would be happy to help, as a good coach is one who shares knowledge for others to develop as well as ongoing learning for their own development.

Eilish and Liz McColgan have both achieved Commonwealth Games success.
Liz with Eilish after her 2022 Commonwealth Games win. Image: PA

“Honestly, just be upfront. Runners out there, you should actually ask your group leaders, ‘How qualified are you?'”

In January, McColgan posted on her Instagram about how she had completed her first run since November, after she had “lost all my motivation and love to get out there and run”.

It came following the death of husband John Nuttall, who died in Qatar, where the couple were based.

Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall.
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

Nuttall, who competed in the 1994 Commonwealth Games and married McColgan in 2014, died from a heart attack, aged 56.

In December, McColgan opened up about the difficulties of losing her loved one.

Eilish returned to Dundee at the weekend to meet runners taking part in a parkrun at Camperdown.

