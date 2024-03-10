Son of Dundonian radio presenter Susan Rae says £60k fundraiser allowed family to afford food in wake of Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Son of Dundonian radio presenter Susan Rae says £60k fundraiser allowed family to afford food in wake of Alzheimer’s diagnosis

BBC radio presenter Susan Rae was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2022.

By Chloe Burrell
Susan Rae.
Susan Rae has been rediagnosed with mid-stage Alzheimer's. Image: BBC

The son of a Dundonian radio presenter has revealed that a £60,000 fundraiser allowed his family to afford food after his mum’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

BBC Radio presenter Susan Rae, 67, was diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2022.

She moved to a retirement community apartment after being left unable to work.

As the disease progressed, her son Rory Cargill revealed how care costs increased to the point of being “unaffordable” for her family.

Susan Rae.
£60,000 has been raised for Susan Rae’s family. Image: BBC

 

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: “It seems insane to say it but the money from the fundraiser we held for mum means being able to afford food is no longer an issue.

“That was the reality we faced; what seemed to be on the cards for us.

“We raised about £60,000 and some money is still coming in. Kirsty Wark, the television presenter, and Alan Titchmarsh, the gardener, even donated.

“It really was life-changing. I genuinely don’t know what we would have done without it.”

Susan worked with DC Thomson after leaving university before moving on to take up work at BBC Radio Aberdeen.

£60k raised for family of Dundonian former presenter

She is best known as being the announcer on BBC Radio 4 and was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2022, but has since been diagnosed with mid-stage Alzheimer’s – which is the longest stage of the illness.

As a result, she will be unable to return to work.

“I don’t think mum knows she has moved to mid-stage”, Rory continued.

“Sometimes she knows she has something wrong with her but she can’t remember that it’s Alzheimer’s.

“On other days she knows exactly what’s going on and when you talk to her about it, she fully understands.

“A lot of people don’t know that it comes in waves, usually for two weeks at a time.

“Then her fluency suffers and there’s more confusion.”

‘She pines for the work she used to do’

Rory says that his mother’s short-term memory is affected as a result of her illness – but that her long-term memory is “remarkable”.

He added: “Mum still listens to her two favourites, Radio 4 and Radio 3, every day. I got her a dementia-friendly radio.

“But she pines for the work she used to do. She really misses it, and talks about it a lot.

“A lot of things that are written about people in the public eye with dementia suggest they’ve been written off, but the reality is that it’s not the end of their story.”

Conversation