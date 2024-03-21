Coach firm launches more services through Dundee and Perth in summer timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Coach firm launches more services through Dundee and Perth in summer timetable

An extra 10,000 seats are being added across the Citylink network.

By Chloe Burrell
Citylink bus.
Citylink has launched its new summer timetable. Image: Citylink

Citylink is launching more coach services through Dundee and Perth as part of its summer timetable.

The new schedule – which runs from this month to September – will provide an extra 10,000 seats per week across the network.

It will include double the number of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh to Dundee and Aberdeen, Thursday to Sunday.

The firm says the changes will mean the following for its Tayside services:

  • Dundee – Customers travelling from Dundee will benefit from a service to Aberdeen every 15 minutes. Services from Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow will now operate every half an hour.
  • Perth – Passengers travelling from Perth will benefit from an increased number of journeys to Inverness and Pitlochry. These services will operate up to two per hour on peak days. Express services from Perth to Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen will also run every half an hour on peak days.

Simone Smith, managing director at Citylink, said: “It’s always an exciting time when we introduce our summer timetable, as it’s such a great time of year, and we love playing a part in people’s plans over the summer.

Citylink ‘focusing on more direct journeys’ as Dundee and Perth get timetable boost

“This year we’ve really focused on increasing the number of direct journeys so that it’s easier than ever for people to get straight to their destination, with fewer connections needed.

“We’re one of the country’s longest-standing and most trusted coach operators and we’re still making continuous improvements for our customers to make sure that their travel is as enjoyable and seamless as possible.

“There are so many lovely places to visit in Scotland and coach travel is a simple, enjoyable and affordable way to get around, so we look forward to welcoming even more customers onto our services this summer.”

The announcement comes after Flixbus, which also runs long-distance coach services in the region, announced it is moving its Dundee operations to Aberdeen – though services will continue serving the ciy.

More from Dundee

Lewis Allan (left) and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in April. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Lewis Allan
First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate
An Ambassador Cruise liner.
Full list of sailings from Dundee as Ambassador Cruise Line launches 2025 schedule
Loco Rita's in Dundee set to close
Dundee plant-based Mexican restaurant to close
Several people reported cannabis use at the Carseview Centre. Image: Shutterstock/Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Health chiefs urged to tackle cannabis use on Dundee mental health ward
2
A view of Wild Shore's obstacle course in Dundee.
Dundee watersports park confirms 2024 reopening date
Dundee residents are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hundreds of Dundonians say their lives 'lack pleasure' as cost-of-living crisis impact laid bare
3
Police cordoned off the flats on Thurso Crescent. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man, 34, arrested after armed police called to 'disturbance' at Dundee flats
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
The postman was doing his rounds in Broughty Ferry when he was caught short. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Locals leap to defence of Broughty Ferry 'peeing' postie
12

Conversation