Coach firm launches more services through Dundee and Perth in summer timetable

Citylink is launching more coach services through Dundee and Perth as part of its summer timetable.

The new schedule – which runs from this month to September – will provide an extra 10,000 seats per week across the network.

It will include double the number of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh to Dundee and Aberdeen, Thursday to Sunday.

The firm says the changes will mean the following for its Tayside services:

Dundee – Customers travelling from Dundee will benefit from a service to Aberdeen every 15 minutes. Services from Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow will now operate every half an hour.

Perth – Passengers travelling from Perth will benefit from an increased number of journeys to Inverness and Pitlochry. These services will operate up to two per hour on peak days. Express services from Perth to Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen will also run every half an hour on peak days.

Simone Smith, managing director at Citylink, said: “It’s always an exciting time when we introduce our summer timetable, as it’s such a great time of year, and we love playing a part in people’s plans over the summer.

“This year we’ve really focused on increasing the number of direct journeys so that it’s easier than ever for people to get straight to their destination, with fewer connections needed.

“We’re one of the country’s longest-standing and most trusted coach operators and we’re still making continuous improvements for our customers to make sure that their travel is as enjoyable and seamless as possible.

“There are so many lovely places to visit in Scotland and coach travel is a simple, enjoyable and affordable way to get around, so we look forward to welcoming even more customers onto our services this summer.”

The announcement comes after Flixbus, which also runs long-distance coach services in the region, announced it is moving its Dundee operations to Aberdeen – though services will continue serving the ciy.