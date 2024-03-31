Dundee and Angus College facing £12m Raac concrete repair bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus College facing £12m Raac concrete repair bill

An inspection was carried out on the engineering and construction blocks at the Kingsway campus.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Dundee and Angus College is facing a £12 million bill to replace Raac concrete found in buildings on their Kingsway campus.

An inspection was carried out on the engineering and construction blocks following confirmation the material – which has forced more than 100 schools in England to close – was present.

It has now been determined that Raac panels on the buildings will need to be replaced – a project the college says could cost anywhere between £9 and £12 million.

The college has not provided any details on how they are planning to fund the repairs.

Concern over durability of Raac

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Just last month hundreds of council house residents in Aberdeen were told they had to move after an inspection by structural engineers flagged urgent concerns.

Around 500 homes in Balnagask area of the city are known to contain panels of the lightweight, bubbly material.

Raac has also been found in various public buildings in Dundee. These are:

  • Ardler Primary School
  • Fergus Primary School
  • Baluniefield police station
  • Dundee University (Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building)
  • Abertay University (Around 50% of roof panelling on the Kydd Building)
  • Ninewells Hospital
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
The Fulton Building was partially closed due to the issue. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons.

Dundee & Angus College ‘completely safe’

Despite facing a hefty repair bill, Dundee & Angus College say the Kingsway campus is “completely safe”.

A spokesperson said: “Risks around this material have been known for some time and the college has identified the presence of Raac in two smaller parts of the Kingsway campus.

“After thorough independent assessments by structural engineers, it has been  determined that the replacement of the Raac panels is needed.

“The current estimated cost for this project is £9 to £12m.

“We would like to reassure all students, staff and visitors that the campus is completely safe.”

Conversation