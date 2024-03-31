Dundee and Angus College facing £12m Raac concrete repair bill

Dundee and Angus College is facing a £12 million bill to replace Raac concrete found in buildings on their Kingsway campus.

An inspection was carried out on the engineering and construction blocks following confirmation the material – which has forced more than 100 schools in England to close – was present.

It has now been determined that Raac panels on the buildings will need to be replaced – a project the college says could cost anywhere between £9 and £12 million.

The college has not provided any details on how they are planning to fund the repairs.

Concern over durability of Raac

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Just last month hundreds of council house residents in Aberdeen were told they had to move after an inspection by structural engineers flagged urgent concerns.

Around 500 homes in Balnagask area of the city are known to contain panels of the lightweight, bubbly material.

Raac has also been found in various public buildings in Dundee. These are:

Ardler Primary School

Fergus Primary School

Baluniefield police station

Dundee University (Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building)

Abertay University (Around 50% of roof panelling on the Kydd Building)

Ninewells Hospital

Dundee & Angus College ‘completely safe’

Despite facing a hefty repair bill, Dundee & Angus College say the Kingsway campus is “completely safe”.

A spokesperson said: “Risks around this material have been known for some time and the college has identified the presence of Raac in two smaller parts of the Kingsway campus.

“After thorough independent assessments by structural engineers, it has been determined that the replacement of the Raac panels is needed.

“The current estimated cost for this project is £9 to £12m.

“We would like to reassure all students, staff and visitors that the campus is completely safe.”