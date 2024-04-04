Three charged after death of man who fell from Dundee flat window

Three people have been charged after a man fell to his death from a window in Dundee.

Ryan Munro, 36, fell from a window on Morgan Street in January this year.

Emergency services attended and took him to Ninewells Hospital where he died a week later.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with culpable homicide following the incident.

Meanwhile, two other people, a 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old, woman have been charged with abduction and extortion.

They will all be appearing in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 4.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.