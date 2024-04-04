Dundee Three charged after death of man who fell from Dundee flat window Charges include culpable homicide, abduction and extortion after Ryan, 36, fell from the window of a flat on Morgan Street. By Kieran Webster April 4 2024, 10:24am April 4 2024, 10:24am Share Three charged after death of man who fell from Dundee flat window Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4940014/three-charged-death-dundee-window/ Copy Link Police at Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Three people have been charged after a man fell to his death from a window in Dundee. Ryan Munro, 36, fell from a window on Morgan Street in January this year. Emergency services attended and took him to Ninewells Hospital where he died a week later. Ryan Munro. Image: Facebook A 38-year-old woman has been charged with culpable homicide following the incident. Meanwhile, two other people, a 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old, woman have been charged with abduction and extortion. They will all be appearing in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 4. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.