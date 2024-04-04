Three charged after death of man who fell from Dundee flat window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Three charged after death of man who fell from Dundee flat window

Charges include culpable homicide, abduction and extortion after Ryan, 36, fell from the window of a flat on Morgan Street.

By Kieran Webster
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Police at Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Three people have been charged after a man fell to his death from a window in Dundee.

Ryan Munro, 36, fell from a window on Morgan Street in January this year.

Emergency services attended and took him to Ninewells Hospital where he died a week later.

Ryan Munro
Ryan Munro. Image: Facebook

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with culpable homicide following the incident.

Meanwhile, two other people, a 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old, woman have been charged with abduction and extortion.

They will all be appearing in Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 4.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

More from Dundee

Freya Skene festival planned
Dundee mum plans 'magical' festival to mark her late daughter's 12th birthday
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath creep messaged '13-year-old' for nude bath pictures
Reece Tucker.
Dundee driver denies causing brother's death and injuring two children in Glenshee crash
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Second man in court over Dundee Easter weekend 'murder'
The unit was formerly the Kaspa's eatery. Image: Google Maps.
Sports bar teed up for former Dundee city centre eatery
Porters Bar and Restaurant in Dundee
Hackers target recently re-opened Dundee restaurant's Facebook
Police were called to Balgay Street Car Park in Lochee. Image: Google Street View
Man 'threatens to shoot' Dundee taxi driver in robbery bid at EV charging point
Emergency repairs will take place at the B946 turnoff at teh Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Second man charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee as murder probe continues
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled