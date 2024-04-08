‘Inside I’m dying’: Dundee mum shares heart-wrenching letter to late husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Inside I’m dying’: Dundee mum shares heart-wrenching letter to late husband

Lynsey Alexander is shown in a video addressing her husband Jayson, who took his own life in 2020.

By Lindsey Hamilton

The widow of a young Dundee dad who took his own life has taken the brave decision to share an open letter to her husband.

In the video, Lynsey Alexander, 35, speaks with searing honesty of being left behind to pick up the pieces after her footballer husband Jayson committed suicide in September 2020, aged only 32.

Lynsey, mum to August, 5, and Charlie, 7, is bearing her soul to support the mental health charity, Back Onside, which supported her after the tragedy.

Now a community ambassador for the Stirling-based charity, Lynsey believes that without Back Onside she might never have survived the tragic event of 2020 that changed her life forever.

Dundee woman says ‘charity saved my life’

She said: “I am sharing this letter to Jayson in a bid to raise awareness and funding for the charity which helps people when they need support the most.

“If it wasn’t for this charity I would never have coped. I would never have been able to keep on going after Jayson died without their support – they saved my life and now I want to support them.”

Jayson was well known in the footballing community in Dundee and played for Lochee United and worked at Dundee FC as the club’s fitness coach.

Jayson Alexander
Jayson. Image: BackOnside

Tributes flooded in following his death.

Lynsey, a nurse at Ninewells, said: “I am now doing the best I can, it is a struggle but I just have to deal with it.

“I have taken control of my life because what happened was out of my control.

“Being a single parent is hard and I have good and bad days but the trauma of what I discovered that morning never goes away.”

Lynsey Alexander shares worries about the couple’s sons

She said: “I agreed to do the letter to get the message across of what life is like for those left behind following suicide.

“I did wonder if my message was a bit too hard-hitting but that is the harsh reality of my life now.”

In Lynsey’s letter to Jayson she says one of her biggest worries is about the couple’s two boys.

Dundee widow's letter to her husband
Lynsey Alexander. Image: Lynsey Alexander

She says to Jayson: “I lost my husband and my future and the boys lost their daddy, they were just babies.

“The boys miss you more than you would even have imagined.

Jayson Alexander
Jayson with sons Charlie and August. Image: Lynsay Alexander

“In what world would a child be better off without you?

“What do I tell them, how do I tell them?

“Will they ever understand why daddy left – and to leave – by choice?

“Where was daddy at their first day of school, first sports day, first time riding a bike?”

Telling Jayson about her own feelings, Lynsey adds: “People look at me and tell me I’m so strong but inside I’m dying because I know that you would have loved to have been there.

“What worries me the most is that they will end up broken and angry at the world – I hope not.”

Jayson Alexander
Charlie and August at their father’s grave. Image: Lynsay Alexander

“I live a life doing the best I can given the circumstances.

“I do the job of mum and dad now but I am broken.

“Finding my husband like that has left me with wounds so deep they can’t be fixed.

“All I can do now is do anything and everything to keep your memory alive and to explain to the boys that daddy tried his best to fight.

“You could have been here if you had tried to talk to someone.”

Back Onside suicide campaign launched

Kirsty Kelly of Back Onside explained that this month the charity is launching its Suicide Solution campaign.

She said: “This is to highlight the devastating effect that suicide can have on people and loved ones.

“We need people to understand their worth and know that there is help and support available if they are experiencing suicidal thoughts.”

She added: “We are beyond grateful for Lynsey and her continuous support.

“We’re so proud of her for speaking so openly about her experience, she is a huge part of the Back Onside family and we will continue to support her, and her boys, in every way that we can.

“We can’t thank Lynsey enough for raising vital awareness of suicide and the effects it can have on loved ones.”

