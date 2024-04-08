Proposal submitted for ‘life-saving’ drug checking centre in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Proposal submitted for ‘life-saving’ drug checking centre in Dundee

It aims to support people at risk of an overdose.

By Lindsey Hamilton
drugs checking centre Dundee
Peer support worker Eddie Wight and Fiona Holt, service manager at Hillcrest Futures’ harm reduction service. Image: Hillcrest Futures

A bid has been launched for a “life-saving” drug checking centre in Dundee.

Scottish charity Hillcrest Futures has applied for a licence to establish a service in Explorer Road to address potential contamination of illegal drugs and reduce associated harms.

It would target people aged 18 and over who are dependent on one or more illicit drugs and are at risk of harm, including near-fatal overdose and drug-related deaths.

The proposal is in partnership with Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP), NHS Tayside, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and the Scottish Government.

Drug checking centre ‘crucial step to support those at risk’

Ingrid Hainey, Hillcrest Futures business manager, said: “This initiative represents a crucial step in our efforts to support people in reducing the risks associated with their substance use.

“By providing information about drug content and potency, we can empower people to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing and help to save lives.”

The service, integrated within Hillcrest Futures’ current Harm Reduction facility, would offer peer support, welfare advice, foodbank referrals, blood borne virus testing and referral for drug treatment and mental health support.

Dundee drugs checking centre
Christina McKelvie. . Image: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie said: “I welcome the announcement that Dundee has also now submitted its licence application for a drug checking facility to the Home Office.

“This follows Aberdeen’s bid and if these get the go-ahead, these centres will mean people can get substances tested while receiving tailored harm-reduction advice alongside the results.

“We are committed to delivering drug-checking facilities which will enable services to respond faster to emerging trends. We continue to work with partners to implement these facilities across all our pilot cities.”

An ‘important step in Dundee’

Vice-chair of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, Councillor Ken Lynn, added: “This is an important step in our ongoing work in Dundee to reduce risk and harm caused by substance use in the city.

The proposed service aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitment to implement drug-checking facilities across pilot cities Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

