Proposal submitted for ‘life-saving’ drug checking centre in Dundee

A bid has been launched for a “life-saving” drug checking centre in Dundee.

Scottish charity Hillcrest Futures has applied for a licence to establish a service in Explorer Road to address potential contamination of illegal drugs and reduce associated harms.

It would target people aged 18 and over who are dependent on one or more illicit drugs and are at risk of harm, including near-fatal overdose and drug-related deaths.

The proposal is in partnership with Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP), NHS Tayside, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and the Scottish Government.

Drug checking centre ‘crucial step to support those at risk’

Ingrid Hainey, Hillcrest Futures business manager, said: “This initiative represents a crucial step in our efforts to support people in reducing the risks associated with their substance use.

“By providing information about drug content and potency, we can empower people to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing and help to save lives.”

The service, integrated within Hillcrest Futures’ current Harm Reduction facility, would offer peer support, welfare advice, foodbank referrals, blood borne virus testing and referral for drug treatment and mental health support.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie said: “I welcome the announcement that Dundee has also now submitted its licence application for a drug checking facility to the Home Office.

“This follows Aberdeen’s bid and if these get the go-ahead, these centres will mean people can get substances tested while receiving tailored harm-reduction advice alongside the results.

“We are committed to delivering drug-checking facilities which will enable services to respond faster to emerging trends. We continue to work with partners to implement these facilities across all our pilot cities.”

An ‘important step in Dundee’

Vice-chair of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, Councillor Ken Lynn, added: “This is an important step in our ongoing work in Dundee to reduce risk and harm caused by substance use in the city.

The proposed service aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitment to implement drug-checking facilities across pilot cities Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.