Scottish indie legends Travis to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

The band will come to the city in July.

By Andrew Robson
Travis playing in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Scottish indie legends Travis are set to launch their latest album with a show in Dundee.

The band – known for hits Why Does It Always Rain On Me? and Sing – have teamed up with Assai Records for the gig.

It will take place at Fat Sam’s on Sunday July 14.

The show comes as the four-piece will release their tenth studio album LA Times on July 12.

Travis were formed in 1990 and is made up of members Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose.

Tickets for their Dundee show go on sale at midday on Wednesday (June 19).

It comes as Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic are also set to perform in Dundee later this year.

Meanwhile, Dundee band The View will play a hometown show at Slessor Gardens this September.

