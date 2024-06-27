Starbucks set to move into Sainsbury’s Dundee supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Starbucks set to move into Sainsbury’s Dundee supermarket

It comes after the closure of the shop cafe.

By Kieran Webster
Dundee Sainsbury's and a Starbucks coffee cup.
Starbucks is set to open in Dundee Sainsbury's. Image: Google Street View/Shutterstock

Starbucks is set to move into the Dundee Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The coffee chain plans to open an outlet in the former cafe space at the Tom Johnston Road store.

It comes after the closure of the Sainsbury’s cafe in 2022 as part of a UK-wide plan.

The chain has applied to Dundee City Council for permission for the fit-out of the existing cafe space.

Starbucks is also advertising for staff for the new cafe.

Job advert for new Starbucks at Sainsbury’s in Dundee

The advert for a barista says: “You don’t need previous experience to join our team as a barista, all we ask is you bring a passion for bringing joy to our customers.

“Working in a Starbucks store is different from any other job.

“You’re creating genuine moments of connection with our customers and making a difference to their day, through creating handcrafted delicious beverages and building relationships with our customers (getting to know their favourite drink), and with your fellow partners in store.”

Starbucks already operates four outlets across Dundee – including three drive-thrus.

The chain declined to comment on the plans when approached by The Courier.

Sainsbury’s has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Pret A Manger is planning to open three cafes in locations across Dundee.

More from Dundee

Dundee LAbour-SNP hustings
Fresh poll predicts Labour-SNP split in Dundee
Craigs Hall is up for sale
Former Dundee church hall for sale after charity collapse
James Adams from Dundee working with Shania Twain and meeting Kim Kardashian. Image: Supplied
'I'm Shania Twain's manager - one week I'm on The Kardashians, the next I'm…
3
James Drinnan.
Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was 'corrupt'
2
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee chief on completion date and what happens next after planning…
2
Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale
Dale Harper outside his Head Happy shop in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owner says LEZ rules are 'slap in face' after being denied exemption
11
dolphin at Broughty Ferry
Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Russell
Firefighters called after car bursts into flames in Broughty Ferry

Conversation