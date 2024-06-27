Starbucks set to move into Sainsbury’s Dundee supermarket

Starbucks is set to move into the Dundee Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The coffee chain plans to open an outlet in the former cafe space at the Tom Johnston Road store.

It comes after the closure of the Sainsbury’s cafe in 2022 as part of a UK-wide plan.

The chain has applied to Dundee City Council for permission for the fit-out of the existing cafe space.

Starbucks is also advertising for staff for the new cafe.

Job advert for new Starbucks at Sainsbury’s in Dundee

The advert for a barista says: “You don’t need previous experience to join our team as a barista, all we ask is you bring a passion for bringing joy to our customers.

“Working in a Starbucks store is different from any other job.

“You’re creating genuine moments of connection with our customers and making a difference to their day, through creating handcrafted delicious beverages and building relationships with our customers (getting to know their favourite drink), and with your fellow partners in store.”

Starbucks already operates four outlets across Dundee – including three drive-thrus.

The chain declined to comment on the plans when approached by The Courier.

Sainsbury’s has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Pret A Manger is planning to open three cafes in locations across Dundee.