Chance to buy huge piece of land near Dundee Eden Project site

A huge area of land near the Dundee Eden Project site has gone on the market.

The 8.9-acre plot is home to a former oil refinery.

Several large tanks still occupy the land, which has been inactive for the last 10 years.

The land is just yards away from the site where the £130 million Eden Project will be built.

It is claimed the old oil refinery, which is mainly covered with concrete, would suit a “variety of uses”.

A price for the land has not been revealed with interested parties only told the cost on application.

The site has been brought to market by real estate advisor CBRE on behalf of Nynas UK.

Craig Semple, director at CBRE Scotland, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to add to Dundee’s landscape.

“The city is benefitting greatly from investment and development, especially along the £1 billion Waterfront redevelopment, and more recently the exciting announcement of the Eden Project securing planning permission on East Dock Street.

“We are anticipating good interest in the site and look forward to discussing opportunities with prospective buyers.”

It is expected the Eden Project may still be about six years away from completion.

A bridge spanning the road and railway line will help connect the area to City Quay and the docks.

Following the general election, SNP MP Chris Law urged the new Labour government to back the Eden Project.