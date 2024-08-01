Chance to buy huge piece of land near Dundee Eden Project site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Chance to buy huge piece of land near Dundee Eden Project site

The near 9-acre plot is a former oil refinery.

By Bryan Copland
The former oil refinery on East Dock Street, Dundee, is for sale. Image: CBRE/Nynas UK
A huge area of land near the Dundee Eden Project site has gone on the market.

The 8.9-acre plot is home to a former oil refinery.

Several large tanks still occupy the land, which has been inactive for the last 10 years.

The land is just yards away from the site where the £130 million Eden Project will be built.

It is claimed the old oil refinery, which is mainly covered with concrete, would suit a “variety of uses”.

The area of land that is on the market. Image: CBRE/Nynas UK

A price for the land has not been revealed with interested parties only told the cost on application.

The site has been brought to market by real estate advisor CBRE on behalf of Nynas UK.

Craig Semple, director at CBRE Scotland, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to add to Dundee’s landscape.

“The city is benefitting greatly from investment and development, especially along the £1 billion Waterfront redevelopment, and more recently the exciting announcement of the Eden Project securing planning permission on East Dock Street.

The Eden Project site is just yards along the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

“We are anticipating good interest in the site and look forward to discussing opportunities with prospective buyers.”

It is expected the Eden Project may still be about six years away from completion.

A bridge spanning the road and railway line will help connect the area to City Quay and the docks.

Following the general election, SNP MP Chris Law urged the new Labour government to back the Eden Project.

