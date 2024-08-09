Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today

The notorious murderer will have his hearing two weeks after the panel released Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass.

By Sean O'Neil
Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh.

Notorious Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will go before the parole board today, seven years after his brutal attack on Linda McDonald.

Friday’s hearing is the second time McIntosh will have been eligible for parole since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018 after bludgeoning the Dundee gran in Templeton Woods.

He will go before the board two weeks to the day from when the panel decided to release Angus killer Tasmin Glass on parole after she had served only half her ten-year sentence.

Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald at the scene of the brutal attack by McIntosh. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

In the aftermath of Glass’ release, Linda told The Courier the decision left her disgusted and fearful in the lead up to her own attacker’s hearing.

She said: “People are trying to reassure me that there is no way McIntosh will be granted parole but given the soft touch system being adopted these days how can I be sure?

“Yet again I have to prepare myself for a parole hearing and I honestly don’t know what the outcome will be.”

The current system retraumatises victims

Through The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have been demanding reforms within the parole system in Scotland.

Those affected by violent crimes believe the current process retraumatises victims, with little transparency in the current setup.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

One of the factors that plays into the re-traumatisation of victims is how often they are subjected to parole hearings and cases going before the panel.

In McIntosh’s case, if refused parole this time, he will go before the board again within the next two years.

Linda’s husband, Matt McDonald, wants to see changes in how often offenders go before the panel.

He said: Even if they could categorise prisoners with the most violent and dangerous offenders like McIntosh the parole hearings don’t come round so often – maybe every five years or 10 years would make more sense – allowing victims time without having to face the constant anxiety and fear of release.”

The Courier revealed last week that the parole process in Scotland is currently under review amid the furore surrounding Glass’ release.

The parole board themselves highlighted the need for a review in their annual report released in April while raising possible governance issues.

‘We need action starting with full transparency’

First Minister John Swinney committed to looking at how the parole system treats victims after the case of Tasmin Glass was raised to him in Holyrood by Conservative MSP Liam Kerr.

Tasmin Glass and First Minister John Swinney

Glass’ case was before the board three times in six months after the panel failed to come to a decision twice, citing a lack of information.

This left the family of her victim, Steven Donaldson, in a state of constant limbo.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson Russell Findlay, who was the victim of an acid attack in 2015, saw his attacker’s parole hearing pushed back earlier this month.

He told The Courier: “Scotland’s antiquated parole process is shrouded in secrecy and treats victims and surviving relatives as an afterthought at best.

“We need action starting with full transparency around parole decisions for victims and the wider public.”

Conversation