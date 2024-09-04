Dundee Planning Ahead: Pret A Manger proposals and Broughty Ferry demolition

Plans for popular sandwich chain Pret A Manger to open in Dundee city centre have taken a step forward.

An application has been lodged with the local council seeking permission to erect signage on the new BT call centre by Greenmarket.

The site is one of three earmarked by Glasgow-based Joup Group, who are looking to open Dundee’s first Pret shop.

The closest restaurant is currently in St Andrews.

If Greenmarket application is approved, acrylic lettering will be erected on the front of the BT building which is scheduled to open later this year.

Broughty Ferry demolition

Meanwhile, two “eyesore” buildings in Broughty Ferry care set to be demolished.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council outlining proposals to raze the derelict buildings next to Bruach on Brook Street.

The site – comprising a cottage and a storage shed – has fallen into disrepair.

According to the application, both buildings are “unsafe and unsuitable for restoration”.

A supporting statement added: “Demolition will allow the site to be repurposed safely for future development, with appropriate salvaging and recycling of materials to minimise environmental impact.”

The nature of the proposed development on the site has not been confirmed.

Council officers have subsequently determined that prior approval is not required for the proposals and approved the application.

Dundee art gallery plans

The Roseangle Gallery could be in line for a series of upgrades under plans submitted to Dundee City Council.

Home to the Dundee Art Society, the B listed building dates back to 1820.

However, the society is looking to achieve more efficient operational costs and have proposed a number of changes .

These are:

Removal of short wall on Roseangle to improve vehicular access.

Installation of solar collectors in rear garden area.

Installation of air source heat pump to rear of property.

Upgrading of existing timber sash and case windows.

A supporting statement submitted with the application concluded the proposals were “essential” so that the Dundee Art Society can continue to operate from the building.

