Broughty Ferry housing scheme expansion fight rumbles on as appeal lodged with Holyrood

It comes a week after Kirkwood lodged a separate appeal in a bid to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school.

By Laura Devlin
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Existing houses being developed at Balgillo Heights. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The developer behind plans to expand a Broughty Ferry housing scheme has lodged an appeal against the council’s refusal to grant planning permission.

Kirkwood Homes had hoped to build an additional 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

These properties would’ve formed part of the existing Balgillo Heights development which already has around 250 properties.

The application also included proposals for a bus service between Linlathen and the city centre.

But the plan attracted a raft of objections, including one from the Broughty Ferry community council who claimed there was “no evidence” an agreement between Kirkwood and a bus company had been signed.

And planning chiefs agreed, concluding “the application fails to demonstrate the development would be accessible by public transport”.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the proposals in August.

‘The site is well-connected’

However, Kirkwood have refuted claims laid out in the committee report saying “misinformation” was “littered” throughout.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “We were extremely disappointed by the council’s refusal of our application for this much needed housing development.

“Nevertheless, we remain confident in the strength of our proposal for additional housing on the site, and we have therefore appealed the decision to Scottish Ministers.

“Our application highlighted that the site is well-connected, with essential services such as two local supermarkets and Forthill Primary School all within a 20-minute walking distance.”

Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Mr Rae added: “The development also includes a much-needed sustainable transport solution, with a new bus service linking the site to Dundee city centre and onwards to Ninewells Hospital.

“We’ve worked closely with the council to determine the bus stop locations, and we’ve partnered with Stagecoach to fund the service for three years.

“During this time, we’ll focus on promoting the service, with the aim of Stagecoach continuing it as a commercial route thereafter.

“Stagecoach has been enthusiastic about expanding public transport in this area, and there’s potential for further growth if more development is approved in the future.

“We now await the decision from Scottish Ministers, but we are hopeful that our proposal will be recognised as an important contribution to this part of Dundee.”

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

Separate appeal lodged

The appeal comes a week after Kirkwood lodged a separate appeal to Holyrood in a bid to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school.

This obligation was stipulated by Dundee City Council when they granted planning permission for 150 homes on the site in 2018.

But the developer now argues there is no need for a new education facility in the area, citing figures that show nearby Forthill Primary is only at 75% capacity.

