Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Castle lighting upgrades and Dark Blues training facility decision

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The lighting at Broughty Castle could undergo an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
The lighting at Broughty Castle could undergo an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Upgrades to the lighting at Broughty Castle are being planned by Dundee City Council.

The external lighting on the centuries-old castle has not been operational for some time.

In a design statement drafted by the local authority, they say this “detracts from the significance of the structure” when its dark. It also presents “potential security issues”.

Under the plans, the existing ‘end of life’ ground mounted external lighting would be replaced and new protective cages installed.

The new lighting will be mounted in the same locations on existing concrete plinths and will be low energy.

It comes amid uncertainly over the future of the castle continuing as a museum, with operators Leisure and Culture Dundee proposing to shut the attraction.

Image shows: an exterior view of Broughty Castle. The imposing castle tower sits against a grey Tay Estuary and cloudy blue sky. For summer castles feature.
The external lighting at Broughty Castle will be upgraded. Image: Paul Reid.

Dundee FC decision day

Meanwhile, plans from Dundee FC to create a new training complex at Riverside Drive look set to be approved.

An application seeking permission for the proposals was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year.

The proposed complex will be built and managed by the Dundee FC Community Trust and be available to the wider community.

How the proposed Riverside training centre could look. Image: DFCCT.

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings have matched funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

A decision will be made by the local authority’s planning committee on Monday, with council chiefs recommending approval.

Cycling track plans submitted

A planning application has formally been submitted to create a cycling track at Dundee’s new East End Community Campus.

Proposals for a 125m pump track to be created at the £100m school were first unveiled earlier this month.

It’s being paid for, in part, though a £100,000 investment from Sport Scotland and Scottish Cycling’s Facilities Fund.

The proposed cycling facility will be free to use in the evenings and at weekends.

The cycling track is proposed for the East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes architect.

City centre attic flats

The attic of a category C-listed building in Dundee city centre could be converted into two apartments.

An application submitted by Brechin-based AK Enterprise Ltd outlined plans to repurpose a vacant floor at 9 Commercial Street.

Commercial Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

If approved, the attic level flats will be returned to their former condition by introducing alterations, including the addition of a box dormer.

One flat will be a two-bedroom property, whilst the other will be a “spacious one-bedroom studio apartment”.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Broughty Castle 

Dundee FC training complex

East End Community Campus cycling track 

Commercial Street flats 

