Dundee rapist who left his victim needing corrective surgery to go before parole board this week

Sean McGowan will go before the panel again after his case was deferred in May.

Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied
By Sean O'Neil

A violent Dundee rapist who left his victim needing corrective surgery will go before the parole board again this week.

Sean McGowan subjected his victim to a brutal assault that left her with life-changing injuries and a colostomy bag as she underwent hospital treatment for nearly a month after the attack.

In September 2020, he admitted the charge of rape and was sentenced to eight years and three months in jail.

He was told he would have been sentenced to 11 years for the “prolonged and horrific” assault if the case had gone to trial.

McGowan’s first parole hearing was deferred on May 30 this year after the panel failed to come to a decision.

His victim, who is also from Dundee but cannot be named for legal reasons, was first contacted about his potential release last December.

It means she has been left in limbo for nearly a year waiting on a decision.

McGowan will go before the parole board on Thursday.

‘This sick individual may well be released’

The brave victim was left “disgusted” earlier this year after finding out McGowan would be automatically considered for parole just halfway through his sentence.

She told The Courier at the time: “I feel like he’s not been punished enough, I feel like I’ve never had any justice at all.”

Ahead of his Thursday hearing, she said: “I just feel the same as the last time.

“I want to make the public aware that this sick individual may well be released very soon.”

The victim also said McGowan phoned her and sent her gifts from prison.

While McGowan was under no legal obligation not to contact his victim as a non-harassment order had not been imposed, she said she felt he was continuing to manipulate her from behind bars.

The victim was notified of the upcoming parole consideration via a short email on October 30.

It read: “I am emailing to advise a new date has been set for November 21 2024.

“As soon as we have the decision we will be back in touch.”

Campaign to increase time served

The victim is supportive of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which wants the Scottish Government to increase the time a prisoner must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Earlier this year, Angus killer Tasmin Glass was granted parole just halfway through her sentence for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide and given ten years behind bars, but served only five.

The Donaldson family were forced to live through two deferrals before her eventual release in July after first being considered in the February.

Conversation