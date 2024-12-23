Man, 35, charged after teenagers ‘attacked’ at Dundee bar

A 35-year-old man has been charged after two teenagers were allegedly attacked at a Dundee bar.

An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were injured during the incident in the early hours of Sunday at Casa on Nethergate.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Police called to ‘serious assault’ at Dundee bar

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended a public house on Nethergate, Dundee at 2am on Sunday after reports of a serious assault.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged for that offence and for a further assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It has not been confirmed if either teenager received hospital treatment but the Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

A spokesman for Casa said it was a police matter.