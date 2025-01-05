Dundee Olympia inquiry: What to expect from probe into centre’s problems

In April last year, Dundee councillors agreed that an independent probe should be carried out into what has gone wrong at the Olympia Centre.

The decision came amid increasing public frustration over repeated closures at the city’s flagship leisure facility because of safety and maintenance issues.

It was first shut unexpectedly back in October 2021 after a raft of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes.

Dundee City Council subsequently had to spend £6 million on repairs and the centre remained completely shut until December 2023.

However, a little over two months later the toddler and leisure pools were forced to shut again after a metal rod fell from a flume and nearly hit swimmers below.

The pools eventually reopened three months later.

So, what can the public expect from the investigation and when will the findings be available?

What will the probe look at?

Councillors on the city governance committee agreed a motion put forward by former council leader John Alexander in April last year.

The approval meant the local authority would seek an independent expert to engage with the body that runs the facility – Leisure and Culture Dundee – to understand the problems that led to February 2024 closure.

But some councillors felt the probe is not going far enough.

Speaking at April’s meeting, Labour’s Kevin Keenan called for an examination into the wider problems at the facility going back to 2021.

Who will lead the investigation?

Edinburgh-based Burness Paull will carry out the independent investigation into what went wrong at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

On their website, Burness Paull say their lawyers have experience in “several high-profile public inquiries” including advising participants on the Edinburgh Tram, Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries.

They have also advised on significant fatal accident inquires, including the Clutha and Sumburgh FAIs.

The firm has had experience representing public bodies and central government. It also has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

How is this different to a public inquiry?

The agreed approach is different from a public inquiry.

Usually led by a judge, a public inquiry – such as the one taking place into Post Office Horizon scandal – has powers similar to a court.

This means it can compel witnesses to come forward and give evidence under oath or require people or organisations to hand over documents or other materials relating to its work.

But independent investigations are usually cheaper to run and report much more quickly.

The investigation will have to seek the support of other organisations and third parties involved in the scandal.

What have been the problems at Olympia Centre?

The new £33m Olympia Centre was first opened to the public in 2013.

But documents uncovered by The Courier revealed concerns were raised about the condition of the building just weeks after it opened.

That summer, “major concerns” were raised by staff and management about leaks into a plant room.

Further documents also showed corrosion was included in a list of snagging defects in May 2014, just 11 months after it opened.

Then in 2016 Dundee City Council had to spend £14,000 of taxpayers’ cash to repair steel fittings that were deteriorating.

The facility closed suddenly in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The Olympia eventually reopened in December 2023 but less than two months later the leisure and toddler pools were shut once more fresh maintained problems arose.

It later emerged a support rod had become detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

This was the third incident involving falling items since the centre reopened in December 2023.

Among the other items that fell were a traffic light from the flumes and a cable tray – which forced the closure of the river rapids area.

The most recent problems were not linked to the £6m maintenance and it is expected the investigation will examine these issues.

When will the investigation’s findings be published?

A report detailing what the investigation has found will be presented to Dundee City Council’s city governance committee.

This group meets once a month, however the local authority have not given a set date as to when the report will be ready.

A spokesperson previously said: “An experienced firm of solicitors has been appointed to carry out the inquiry, the terms and conditions of which have agreed with them.

“They are carrying out the work discussed, and a report will be brought to the council’s city governance committee in due course.”