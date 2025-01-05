Dundee Olympia inquiry: What to expect from probe into centre’s problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia inquiry: What to expect from probe into centre’s problems

An independent investigation is underway to uncover what has gone wrong at Dundee's flagship leisure facility.

By Laura Devlin
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In April last year, Dundee councillors agreed that an independent probe should be carried out into what has gone wrong at the Olympia Centre.

The decision came amid increasing public frustration over repeated closures at the city’s flagship leisure facility because of safety and maintenance issues.

It was first shut unexpectedly back in October 2021 after a raft of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes.

Dundee City Council subsequently had to spend £6 million on repairs and the centre remained completely shut until December 2023.

However, a little over two months later the toddler and leisure pools were forced to shut again after a metal rod fell from a flume and nearly hit swimmers below.

The pools eventually reopened three months later.

So, what can the public expect from the investigation and when will the findings be available?

What will the probe look at?

Councillors on the city governance committee agreed a motion put forward by former council leader John Alexander in April last year.

The approval meant the local authority would seek an independent expert to engage with the body that runs the facility – Leisure and Culture Dundee – to understand the problems that led to February 2024 closure.

But some councillors felt the probe is not going far enough.

Speaking at April’s meeting, Labour’s Kevin Keenan called for an examination into the wider problems at the facility going back to 2021.

Who will lead the investigation?

Edinburgh-based Burness Paull will carry out the independent investigation into what  went wrong at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

On their website, Burness Paull say their lawyers have experience in “several high-profile public inquiries” including advising participants on the Edinburgh Tram, Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries.

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson.

They have also advised on significant fatal accident inquires, including the Clutha and Sumburgh FAIs.

The firm has had experience representing public bodies and central government. It also has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

How is this different to a public inquiry?

The agreed approach is different from a public inquiry.

Usually led by a judge, a public inquiry – such as the one taking place into Post Office Horizon scandal – has powers similar to a court.

This means it can compel witnesses to come forward and give evidence under oath or require people or organisations to hand over documents or other materials relating to its work.

But independent investigations are usually cheaper to run and report much more quickly.

The investigation will have to seek the support of other organisations and third parties involved in the scandal.

What have been the problems at Olympia Centre?

The new £33m Olympia Centre was first opened to the public in 2013.

But documents uncovered by The Courier revealed concerns were raised about the condition of the building just weeks after it opened.

That summer, “major concerns” were raised by staff and management about leaks into a plant room.

Steel frame of the new Olympia during its construction. Image: DC Thomson.

Further documents also showed corrosion was included in a list of snagging defects in May 2014, just 11 months after it opened.

Then in 2016 Dundee City Council had to spend £14,000 of taxpayers’ cash to repair steel fittings that were deteriorating.

The facility closed suddenly in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The Olympia features three flumes.
The flumes and leisure pool at Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

The Olympia eventually reopened in December 2023 but less than two months later the leisure and toddler pools were shut once more fresh maintained problems arose.

It later emerged a support rod had become detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

This was the third incident involving falling items since the centre reopened in December 2023.

Among the other items that fell were a traffic light from the flumes and a cable tray – which forced the closure of the river rapids area.

The most recent problems were not linked to the £6m maintenance and it is expected the investigation will examine these issues.

When will the investigation’s findings be published?

A report detailing what the investigation has found will be presented to Dundee City Council’s city governance committee.

This group meets once a month, however the local authority have not given a set date as to when the report will be ready.

A spokesperson previously said: “An experienced firm of solicitors has been appointed to carry out the inquiry, the terms and conditions of which have agreed with them.

“They are carrying out the work discussed, and a report will be brought to the council’s city governance committee in due course.”

More from Dundee

Busted stars James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson.
List of celebrities duped by James McAvoy’s Dundee hip-hop hoaxers
Train leaving Dundee train station.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this Sunday
5
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years - despite hundreds on waiting list
4
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
23
Police in white suits at a house on City Road in Dundee after a cannabis farm was found. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at Dundee house after cannabis farm found
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
21-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Broughty Ferry roadworks are set to resume. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as next phases get under way
11
Rocky and Hooch
Court orders destruction of 'XL Bullies' after Dundee dog fight
Aston Martin DBS.
£200k Aston Martin among luxury cars, e-scooters and motorbikes seized by Tayside police
8

Conversation