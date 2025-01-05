Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy wins special episode of The Weakest Link

Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy won a special episode of The Weakest Link last night.

The Camperdown Road gym owner starred alongside her fellow Gladiators on the BBC game show.

Romesh Ranganathan hosted the special episode with all winnings going to a charity of the victor’s choice.

Sheli- or Sabre as she goes by- sailed through the first rounds and confidently answered all the questions thrown at her.

Dundee Gladiator Crowned winner of The Weakest Link

Sabre fared better than her teammates as she confidently told Romesh “I don’t get nervous” and “I never stop believing in myself- my mum taught me that.”

The Gladiators proved they have brains and brawns by raising a collective total of £6,450 for charity.

Guy was the first contestant to leave in round one, followed by Bionic, Diamond, Fire, Athena, and Mark.

A tense final between Sabre and Giant ended with the Dundee star claiming first place.

She decided to donate the winnings to Dundee Women’s Aid as she said it was a charity close to her heart.

Dundee gym owner’s rise to fame

The BBC rebooted Gladiators in 2024 and Sheli was confirmed to be one of the stars on the show.

The 36-year-old runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road and said “It was a dream come true” to be involved in the series.

Speaking to The Courier last month, she said: “Having watched the original series, I know the magnitude of the effect it had on me and my family, I knew it would be popular,”

“But I didn’t understand, and I don’t think anyone foresaw this, the magnitude of the effect it would have on children.