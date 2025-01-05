Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy wins special episode of The Weakest Link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy wins special episode of The Weakest Link

Sabre raised money for Dundee Women's Aid on a Gladiators special of the quiz show.

By Lucy Scarlett
Sheli McCoy on the game show.
Sheli McCoy defeated seven Gladiators to win the show. Image: BBC iPlayer

Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy won a special episode of The Weakest Link last night.

The Camperdown Road gym owner starred alongside her fellow Gladiators on the BBC game show.

Romesh Ranganathan hosted the special episode with all winnings going to a charity of the victor’s choice.

The final between Sabre and Giant.
It came down to the last question between Giant and Sabre. Image: BBC iPlayer

Sheli- or Sabre as she goes by- sailed through the first rounds and confidently answered all the questions thrown at her.

Dundee Gladiator Crowned winner of The Weakest Link

Sabre fared better than her teammates as she confidently told Romesh “I don’t get nervous” and “I never stop believing in myself- my mum taught me that.”

The Gladiators proved they have brains and brawns by raising a collective total of £6,450 for charity.

Guy was the first contestant to leave in round one, followed by Bionic, Diamond, Fire, Athena, and Mark.

A tense final between Sabre and Giant ended with the Dundee star claiming first place.

She decided to donate the winnings to Dundee Women’s Aid as she said it was a charity close to her heart.

Dundee gym owner’s rise to fame

The BBC rebooted Gladiators in 2024 and Sheli was confirmed to be one of the stars on the show.

The 36-year-old runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road and said “It was a dream come true” to be involved in the series.

Speaking to The Courier last month, she said: “Having watched the original series, I know the magnitude of the effect it had on me and my family, I knew it would be popular,”

“But I didn’t understand, and I don’t think anyone foresaw this, the magnitude of the effect it would have on children.

