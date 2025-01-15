Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Ferry cocktail bar and £1m Stobswell community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Ferry cocktail bar and £1m Stobswell community hub

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.

A former Broughty Ferry RBS branch which controversially closed more than a year ago could be transformed into a cocktail lounge.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to erect signage on the former RBS branch on Brook Street.

If approved, it would advertise a new “high end” cocktail bar called Vault which is planned for the building.

Little detail is given in the application, however on the website of Dundee architect firm Wilson and Paul, the bar is said to be inspired by historical speakeasys found in London.

'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street
‘Vault’ planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.

The RBS branch shut its doors November 2023 despite a campaign to save it.

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

But the banking giant was accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasys in London
The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasys in London. Image: Wilson/Paul.

Strathmore Avenue takeaway

Meanwhile, a former motorcycle showroom could become a hot-foot takeaway.

The site at 340 Strathmore Avenue was formerly occupied by the Ecosse Motorcycles dealership, which closed in September 2023 when its owner retired.

If planning permission is granted, the site would offer both sit-in and takeaway
provision.

The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the premises will sell variety of hot and cold food, including kebabs, pizza and curries.

A frozen dessert bar is also planned, offering sundaes, waffles, crepes, smoothies and milkshakes.

£1m community hub plans

A Dundee charity which supports hundreds of people across the city is planning to build a new £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, formerly known as Kanzen Karate, is working with Jon Frullani Architects to create the facility on Clepington Road.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs and will serve as a hub for physical activity, wellbeing support, educational programmes and leadership training, provided by a range of organisations

It is hoped the facility will also address major challenges such as inactivity, social isolation, and mental health issues.

How inside the centre could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.

The project will be a £1m investment in the Stobswell area through capital spend and job creation.

A planning application is set to be submitted to Dundee City Council later this month.

More from Dundee

The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside wins housing bid for former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee City…
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry
Jimmy MCVicar
Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman
The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee schools brace for cuts to posts aimed at poorer pupils
9
Former Dundee University rector Tony Slattery dies
Tony Slattery: Comedian and former Dundee University rector dies suddenly
DPD van catches fire in Hepburn Street, Dundee
'Loud bangs and pops' heard in Dundee as two vehicles deliberately set alight
5
The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee councillors refuse Jessie's Kitchen transformation plans amid 'mayhem mansion' fears
13
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Plans for 'high end' cocktail bar in former Broughty Ferry bank
3
The former RBS branch on Brook Street could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee mum fears for family's health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their…
16
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat

Conversation