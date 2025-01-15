Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Ferry cocktail bar and £1m Stobswell community hub

A former Broughty Ferry RBS branch which controversially closed more than a year ago could be transformed into a cocktail lounge.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to erect signage on the former RBS branch on Brook Street.

If approved, it would advertise a new “high end” cocktail bar called Vault which is planned for the building.

Little detail is given in the application, however on the website of Dundee architect firm Wilson and Paul, the bar is said to be inspired by historical speakeasys found in London.

The RBS branch shut its doors November 2023 despite a campaign to save it.

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

But the banking giant was accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

Strathmore Avenue takeaway

Meanwhile, a former motorcycle showroom could become a hot-foot takeaway.

The site at 340 Strathmore Avenue was formerly occupied by the Ecosse Motorcycles dealership, which closed in September 2023 when its owner retired.

If planning permission is granted, the site would offer both sit-in and takeaway

provision.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the premises will sell variety of hot and cold food, including kebabs, pizza and curries.

A frozen dessert bar is also planned, offering sundaes, waffles, crepes, smoothies and milkshakes.

£1m community hub plans

A Dundee charity which supports hundreds of people across the city is planning to build a new £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, formerly known as Kanzen Karate, is working with Jon Frullani Architects to create the facility on Clepington Road.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs and will serve as a hub for physical activity, wellbeing support, educational programmes and leadership training, provided by a range of organisations

It is hoped the facility will also address major challenges such as inactivity, social isolation, and mental health issues.

The project will be a £1m investment in the Stobswell area through capital spend and job creation.

A planning application is set to be submitted to Dundee City Council later this month.