Date for Dundee Dance Event 2025 confirmed

Organisers claim it to be the UK’s biggest multi-venue dance event.

By Neil Henderson
Clubbers enjoying a previous Dundee Dance Event in 2024.
Clubbers at a previous Dundee Dance Event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The date for Dundee Dance Event 2025 has been confirmed.

The event – known as DDE – sees various performances put on at pubs and clubs across the city.

The organisers claim it is the biggest event of its kind in the UK.

It has now been confirmed DDE will return on Sunday May 4.

Dundee Dance Event organisers say more details to come soon after confirming 2025 date

The full line-up and list of venues has yet to be confirmed but a post on Facebook teased that more details will be announced soon.

Revellers turned out in huge numbers for the 2024 event with The Courier on hand to capture some of the best moments.

DDE celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023.

Past performers at the event have included Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

The Courier has compiled a list of 11 other great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling this year.

