Date for Dundee Dance Event 2025 confirmed

The date for Dundee Dance Event 2025 has been confirmed.

The event – known as DDE – sees various performances put on at pubs and clubs across the city.

The organisers claim it is the biggest event of its kind in the UK.

It has now been confirmed DDE will return on Sunday May 4.

The full line-up and list of venues has yet to be confirmed but a post on Facebook teased that more details will be announced soon.

Revellers turned out in huge numbers for the 2024 event with The Courier on hand to capture some of the best moments.

DDE celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023.

Past performers at the event have included Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

