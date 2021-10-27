Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No excuse’: Former Fife landfill site targeted by fly-tippers

By Alasdair Clark
October 27 2021, 1.56pm Updated: October 27 2021, 2.00pm
Ovens and a fridge dumped at the site
Ovens and a fridge dumped at the site

Fly-tippers have dumped ovens and other household goods at a Fife beauty spot that was once a landfill site before it was reclaimed by nature.

Fife Council says arrangements are being made to clear up the items after being contacted by The Courier.

Pictures from Wednesday morning showed the items left behind at Balgonie Bleachfield, a popular wooded area and nature reserve near Coaltown of Balgonie.

The park, which sits on the site of a former bleaching works, is also home to a variety of animals, including birds and insects.

fly-tippers target Fife former landfill
The nature walk has been targeted by fly-tippers

Part of the area was previously used as a landfill site before it was capped and left to nature in the 1990s.

Tyres dumped at the site

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s safer communities service manager, says work to clean up the area is being organised.

She said: “We’re aware of this and we’ll make arrangements to clean up the area.

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

Fife Council is making arrangements to clear the rubbish up

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.”

Plea for Fifers to recycle responsibly

Ms Freeman is asking anyone who has items to get rid of to use council facilities.

She added: “Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

