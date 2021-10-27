‘No excuse’: Former Fife landfill site targeted by fly-tippers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fly-tippers have dumped ovens and other household goods at a Fife beauty spot that was once a landfill site before it was reclaimed by nature.

Fife Council says arrangements are being made to clear up the items after being contacted by The Courier.

Pictures from Wednesday morning showed the items left behind at Balgonie Bleachfield, a popular wooded area and nature reserve near Coaltown of Balgonie.

The park, which sits on the site of a former bleaching works, is also home to a variety of animals, including birds and insects.

Part of the area was previously used as a landfill site before it was capped and left to nature in the 1990s.

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s safer communities service manager, says work to clean up the area is being organised.

She said: “We’re aware of this and we’ll make arrangements to clean up the area.

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.”

Plea for Fifers to recycle responsibly

Ms Freeman is asking anyone who has items to get rid of to use council facilities.

She added: “Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”