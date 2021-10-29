Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife autism worker got drunk on-call then drove to give emergency support to vulnerable person

By Steven Rae
October 29 2021, 2.56pm Updated: October 29 2021, 6.28pm
Elaine Gillespie Fife SSSC
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.

An autism support worker who was caught behind the wheel almost five times the drink-driving limit has avoided being struck off the care register.

Elaine Gillespie was a designated on-call carer at the time and was stopped while rushing to an emergency call to visit a vulnerable adult service user.

She was pulled over by police on the B921 in Glenrothes, Fife, in March last year.

The Scottish Social Services (SSSC) report said she was found to have 105 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

Gillespie was convicted of the offence on July 12 this year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

‘Placed yourself and other people at risk of harm’

Following an investigation, the panel decided that the worker’s fitness to practise was impaired, with the Fife woman admitting and apologising for her behaviour.

The SSSC allowed Gillespie to stay on the care register but issued her with a warning which will remain on their registration for 18 months.

Elaine Gillespie was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in Fife.

The report stated: “By driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, you failed to act lawfully and placed yourself and other people at risk of harm.

“Your actions demonstrated a disregard for the safety of others, including the service user and colleague you were en route to support. This raises concern over your values and suitability to work as a social service worker.”

‘Should not have been drinking alcohol while on call’

The report said Gillespie’s behaviour “was pre-meditated as she was aware that she
not have been drinking alcohol while on call”.

It said that she drove her vehicle to support a vulnerable service user in the knowledge that she was under the influence of alcohol, “placing members of the public and the service user at risk of harm”.

‘SSSC has duty to uphold proper standards’

The panel noted that Gillespie apologised for her behaviour and that it was an isolated
incident during her many years in the care sector.

It said her employer also provided “positive comments” about her.

On making their decision, the panel said: “The SSSC has a duty to uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour from social service workers.

Warning on registration for 18 months

“Registration with the SSSC provides members of the public with assurances that the SSSC is satisfied that you are fit to practise.

“A finding of impairment is necessary to maintain public confidence in the integrity of the register and in the SSSC as a regulator.

“After referring to our decisions guidance, we decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of 18 months.”

Attempts were made to contact Gillespie for comment, but she could not be reached at the time of publication.