Fife autism worker got drunk on-call then drove to give emergency support to vulnerable person

An autism support worker who was caught behind the wheel almost five times the drink-driving limit has avoided being struck off the care register.

Elaine Gillespie was a designated on-call carer at the time and was stopped while rushing to an emergency call to visit a vulnerable adult service user.

She was pulled over by police on the B921 in Glenrothes, Fife, in March last year.

The Scottish Social Services (SSSC) report said she was found to have 105 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

Gillespie was convicted of the offence on July 12 this year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

‘Placed yourself and other people at risk of harm’

Following an investigation, the panel decided that the worker’s fitness to practise was impaired, with the Fife woman admitting and apologising for her behaviour.

The SSSC allowed Gillespie to stay on the care register but issued her with a warning which will remain on their registration for 18 months.

The report stated: “By driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, you failed to act lawfully and placed yourself and other people at risk of harm.

“Your actions demonstrated a disregard for the safety of others, including the service user and colleague you were en route to support. This raises concern over your values and suitability to work as a social service worker.”

‘Should not have been drinking alcohol while on call’

The report said Gillespie’s behaviour “was pre-meditated as she was aware that she

not have been drinking alcohol while on call”.

It said that she drove her vehicle to support a vulnerable service user in the knowledge that she was under the influence of alcohol, “placing members of the public and the service user at risk of harm”.

‘SSSC has duty to uphold proper standards’

The panel noted that Gillespie apologised for her behaviour and that it was an isolated

incident during her many years in the care sector.

It said her employer also provided “positive comments” about her.

On making their decision, the panel said: “The SSSC has a duty to uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour from social service workers.

Warning on registration for 18 months

“Registration with the SSSC provides members of the public with assurances that the SSSC is satisfied that you are fit to practise.

“A finding of impairment is necessary to maintain public confidence in the integrity of the register and in the SSSC as a regulator.

“After referring to our decisions guidance, we decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of 18 months.”

Attempts were made to contact Gillespie for comment, but she could not be reached at the time of publication.