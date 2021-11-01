Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife teen, 15, punched and kicked on ground in homophobic attack

By Amie Flett
November 1 2021, 4.29pm Updated: November 1 2021, 4.51pm
City Road, St Andrews.
City Road, St Andrews.

A hate crime investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse in Fife.

The 15-year-old boy’s mum has been left terrified after three people attacked her son from behind and punched and kicked him on the ground.

Police are investigating the assault, which happened in St Andrews on Wednesday afternoon, saying they are treating it as a hate crime.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not require medical treatment but has suffered emotionally, saying people hate him for being gay.

Attackers reportedly followed teenager

He was attacked when getting off a bus on City Road in the town.

The victim’s mum says her son was subjected to abuse on the bus and decided to get off to escape the harassment.

The attackers then reportedly followed the teen off the bus and attacked him from behind.

She said: “There were three of them, they attacked him from behind, he fell on the ground and hit his head.

“They punched him in the face and started kicking him on the ground.”

‘It’s really scary’

The mother said people who witnessed the assault managed to separate her son from the attackers.

She added: “It’s really upsetting.

“I’ve been young myself and I can understand that kids sometimes can be a bit cruel towards anyone who is different but the whole violence, that’s really scary.

“It could have been much worse and the idea of him not being able to walk around the street in St Andrews of all places – it’s not something that ever crossed our minds.

“It just doesn’t happen that often, it’s just really scary.

‘My son doesn’t hold back who he is’

“My son came from an environment where we never had a closet for him to come out of, we were always very open and understanding.

“For him to be faced with that sort of prejudice to the point where he says: ‘people hate who I am to the point that they’re willing to beat me up’ – I think that’s really serious emotionally for anyone who is going through teenage years and already dealing with homosexuality, which is a lot of the times a sensitive issue.

“I think that, if anything, that made me think: ‘are these people telling my son that he should be in the closet?’

“My son doesn’t hold back who he is and I think that’s the problem, is he going to feel like he has to hold back from being himself?”

Police are investigating the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Wednesday October 27, 2021, police were called to a report that a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse in City Road, St Andrews, earlier that afternoon.

“The youth did not require medical treatment.

“Officers are treating the incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.”

Fife caller gave fake ‘punk name’ during repeat hoax 999 alerts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier