Air Force Bun: Barack Obama’s ‘classified’ link to Fife bakery as he arrives in Scotland for COP26

By Alasdair Clark
November 8 2021, 4.43pm Updated: November 8 2021, 4.45pm
Barack Obama could be heading to Fife bakery for a steak bridie
Obama could be heading to Fife for a steak bridie

Barack Obama has arrived in Scotland for the COP26 summit but as well as the climate crisis, the former president’s connection to a Fife bakery is also on the mind of some Scots.

Keen-eyed Twitter users spotted that Stephen’s Bakery is among the over 500,000 accounts the former US President follows.

Far from the cut and thrust of US politics, Stephen’s Bakery, who tweet as @steakbridie, usually use the site to promote their delicious goods.

The family-run firm has been supplying the Kingdom with baked goods for over 140 years, with their (star spangled) steak bridies and morning rolls a particular favourite among locals.

The mystery of why Obama follows the account has long puzzled many Scots, including journalist Chris McCall who said that he’d love to quiz the former president on the topic during his COP26 visit.

Sadly though, Stephen’s refused to confirm or deny shipments to the White House during the Obama years, insisting the information was ‘classified’.

Managing director of Stephen’s Bakery, André Sarafilovic, said previously: “We can’t say too much about any shipments to the White House during Obama’s presidency, as that information is classified.

Steak bridie allure ‘too much’

“Let’s just say the allure of a Stephen’s steak bridie is too much for even one of the most powerful people in the world.”

Obama might even be tempted to visit Dunfermline during his stay in Scotland this week after he arrived on Monday morning.

Speaking at the COP26 conference, he told young people he wanted to them to “stay angry” about the issue of climate change.

“I want you to stay angry, I want you stay frustrated. But channel that anger, harness that frustration,” he told the crowd.

“I believe we can secure a better future.

“I’m ready for the long haul if you are, so let’s get to work,” he added.

