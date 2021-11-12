Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews man walks one million steps in aid of Guide Dogs

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 12 2021, 11.01am Updated: November 12 2021, 11.23am
Guide Dogs fundnraiser
Richard Burns experienced what it is like to be blind at the Old Course in St Andrews.

A St Andrews man has walked one million steps in aid of the charity Guide Dogs.

Richard Burns, 66, who works seasonally at St Andrews Links, counted his steps over September and October.

He took part in the challenge to mark the 90th anniversary of Guide Dogs.

To add to the challenge, Richard decided to walk all 18 holes of St Andrews Old Course while blindfolded.

‘I felt very alone’

Richard says he has spent many years working with young people, who are taught to be “tolerant of those who might have issues which require, and deserve, our support”.

He said: “Losing my sense of sight, even for a short time, meant I had to rely on the person guiding me.

“Although I had total trust in my guide, I felt very alone. But not everyone has that support.

Richard Burns with his guide dog.

“Unfortunately the weather wasn’t on my side and the rain was torrential on the day, but I set off anyway with my merry band of volunteers who kindly agreed to join me on my final miles to my millionth step.

“Just over two hours later we were on the Swilcan Bridge with just a few steps to go to the finish line on the 18th green.

“I now realise how difficult life can be for blind and partially sighted people, even with all my volunteers assisting me, including my own dog Annie the golden retriever.

“Until I took the blindfold off, I didn’t realise how waterlogged the course was.”

Richard has managed to raise more than £1,600 for the charity and has thanked everyone who supported him along the way.

Richard Burns 1 million steps challenge
Richard Burns has walked one million steps to aid Guide Dogs.

Jo Stevenson, regional community fundraising manager for Guide Dogs, said; “This was such a fantastic challenge dreamt up by Richard and we are so grateful for his efforts.

“Despite the weather, he completed his millionth step with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

“It costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from people like Richard is vital.”

