St Andrews man walks one million steps in aid of Guide Dogs

A St Andrews man has walked one million steps in aid of the charity Guide Dogs.

Richard Burns, 66, who works seasonally at St Andrews Links, counted his steps over September and October.

He took part in the challenge to mark the 90th anniversary of Guide Dogs.

To add to the challenge, Richard decided to walk all 18 holes of St Andrews Old Course while blindfolded.

‘I felt very alone’

Richard says he has spent many years working with young people, who are taught to be “tolerant of those who might have issues which require, and deserve, our support”.

He said: “Losing my sense of sight, even for a short time, meant I had to rely on the person guiding me.

“Although I had total trust in my guide, I felt very alone. But not everyone has that support.

“Unfortunately the weather wasn’t on my side and the rain was torrential on the day, but I set off anyway with my merry band of volunteers who kindly agreed to join me on my final miles to my millionth step.

“Just over two hours later we were on the Swilcan Bridge with just a few steps to go to the finish line on the 18th green.

“I now realise how difficult life can be for blind and partially sighted people, even with all my volunteers assisting me, including my own dog Annie the golden retriever.

“Until I took the blindfold off, I didn’t realise how waterlogged the course was.”

Richard has managed to raise more than £1,600 for the charity and has thanked everyone who supported him along the way.

Jo Stevenson, regional community fundraising manager for Guide Dogs, said; “This was such a fantastic challenge dreamt up by Richard and we are so grateful for his efforts.

“Despite the weather, he completed his millionth step with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

“It costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from people like Richard is vital.”