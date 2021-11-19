Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife artist launches campaign for first ever Scottish Comic Book Day

By Katy Scott
November 19 2021, 1.24pm Updated: November 19 2021, 1.25pm
scottish comic book day
Colin Maxwell is hosting the first Scottish Comic Book Day along with Dunfermlines Little Shop of Heroes.

A Fife comic book artist is launching the first ever Scottish Comic Book Day to celebrate local talent.

Colin Maxwell, a Dumfermline-based artist for Commando, has marked November 27 as the debut Scottish Comic Book Day. The day will be celebrated on the last Saturday of November each year.

He hopes people will use the event to celebrate the “significant” contribution of Scottish artists and companies in the industry.

Some big Scottish names have also agreed to mark the day with signings, promotions and events.

‘Gone on to do big things’

Colin, 50, said the idea sprung from social media posts for International Comic Day.

He said: “It made me think about why there’s not a Scottish Comic Book Day, as Scottish creators make a significant contribution to the industry.

“There’s a big independent comic community in Scotland, and some have gone on to do big things.

“Glasgow comic writer Mark Millar sold his comic publishing company Millarworld to Netflix for a reported $26m dollars.

“Some of the biggest names in comics include Scotland’s own Frank Quitely and Grant Morrison.”

scottish comic book day
Colin outside of Fife College where he lecturers animation and computer games.

The Commando artist hopes the day will celebrate the achievements of local talent, and also encourage newcomers into the field.

“Lots of people were keen on the idea, including people who run Comic Cons and shops,” said Colin.

“Several comic book shops also said they’ll participate in some way, like having writers or artists along for the day or doing a promotion on Scottish comic books.

“Both comic shops in my native Fife will be hosting comic creators on the day to sign copies of their books.

“We’re hoping to make it a yearly event and promote local creators and encourage newcomers into the community.”

‘Incredibly welcoming’

Colin said his experience of the industry in Scotland has been positive and encourages anyone interested to get involved.

He said: “There’s a really supportive community in Scotland.

“I’ve been making comics since 2014 and I went to my first convention a year later.

“Everyone I met was incredibly welcoming.

“I’ve made lots of friends over the years and seen people go on to great things.

“We send ideas to each other and help people out — it’s very collaborative.

“Some community groups have sprung up around Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It would be lovely to have more face to face events going forward, but things are understandably cautious right now.”

Colin will be appearing at his local Little Shop of Heroes alongside fellow Commando artist Ian Kennedy.

Commando comic is now celebrating its 60th year and holds the record as Britain’s most published comic with over 5000 issues.

People can follow events for the Scottish Comic Book Day on Twitter and Facebook.

More from The Courier