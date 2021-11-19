Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fallen Fife soldier Liam Tasker ‘remembered forever’ alongside loyal dog

By Alasdair Clark
November 19 2021, 7.22pm Updated: November 19 2021, 7.23pm
Fife soldier Lance Corporal Liam Tasker and his dog Theo
Lance Corporal Liam Tasker and his dog Theo

Fife soldier Liam Tasker, who was shot and killed in 2011, will be “remembered forever” alongside his four-legged companion on the Armed Forces Memorial Wall.

The 26-year-old died in Afghanistan 10 years ago while he was on patrol with his loyal explosives search dog, Theo.

Hours after the death Lance Corporal Liam Tasker, Theo suffered a seizure and died. Many of Liam’s friends and family believe the springer spaniel died of a broken heart because of the bond the pair enjoyed.

They had been on patrol in Helman Province before Liam was killed, and Theo suffered the fatal seizure after returning to Camp Bastion.

Liam’s mum Jane doesn’t want him to be forgotten

Now, the Veterans’ Foundation has memorialised Liam and Theo together forever in their Armed Forces Memorial.

Speaking 10 years on from her son’s death, Liam’s mum Jane Duffy said that it still feels like yesterday.

“It’s ten years for me, but it still feels like yesterday and I’ve had people say to me that you must be able to move on, but you can’t move on,” said Jane.

“Really, you can’t,” she said.

Liam Tasker with military dog Theo
Theo died hours after Liam

Liam was repatriated with the ashes of his beloved Theo and they were buried together in Tayport.

Jane said that one of her fears was that Liam would be forgotten, and the Veterans’ Foundation hope that their memorial wall will help this.

“As a mum, your biggest fear is that your sons or daughters are going to be forgotten,” Jane said.

She added: “They died serving the country, they should always be remembered. There’s so many people forgotten about, but they’re all heroes.”

Liam’s mum Jane at his grave in Tayport

The Veterans’ Foundation also highlighted Liam’s work alongside Theo, helping to rid Afghan farming communities of deadly improvised explosives.

“The duo had significant success across Helmand province, detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which saved lives not only amongst British Army units, but also in the Afghan Farming community who were suffering more casualties than combatants in the area,” the foundation said.

They added: “Theo had set a new record for bomb finds during their time on deployment and was even awarded the Dickin Medal, also known as the animals’ Victoria Cross, in 2012.”

They died serving the country, they should always be remembered

Jane Duffy

Speaking in July after the Taliban retook control of Kabul, Jane said she feared the sacrifice many made would be forgotten.

At his graveside in the village of Tayport, Fife, where Liam lies buried with Theo, she told The Courier: “This is the reality of Afghanistan. We can never forget that.”

Those wishing to can pay their respects to Liam and Theo by lighting a candle to their memory.

‘What was my son killed for?’: Mother of tragic Fife soldier Liam Tasker fears her son’s sacrifice will be forgotten

 

More from The Courier